Gary Beck Releases New Novel UNTIL THE BELL

Gary Beck has released a new novel, Until the Bell.

A young Puerto Rican boy from the Bronx escapes gang life when he discovers boxing. He quickly rises in the rankings, but is not satisfied and desires education. He gets his G.E.D. and meets an exciting girl, an actress going to college. They fall in love and he becomes interested in acting. He goes to college and keeps winning his fights. He becomes an actor in a feature film, writes the screenplay and is a rising star when Covid 19 strikes and everything changes,

Until the Bell is a 313 page book in paperback priced at $20.00. ISBN 8119654749 published by Cyberwit Publishing.

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 40 poetry collections, 16 novels, 4 short story collections, 2 collection of essays and 8 books of plays. Gary lives in New York City.