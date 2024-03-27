Gabrielle Ferrara Unveils The Mysteries Of The Afterlife in A GHOST STORY Children's Book

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ghosts, mystery, and the wonders of the unknown let your child's imagination soar.

Uniquely Morbid proudly announces the promotion of A Ghost Story by author Gabrielle Ferrara. This children's book explores topics about death and dying, the supernatural, and the enigmatic world of ghosts.

In this intriguing tale, readers are invited to ponder the age-old question: Where do spooky ghosts come from, and who are they? Through the eyes of little foxes and squirrels, Ferrara unravels a compelling narrative of discovery, acceptance, and the wonders that await beyond the veil of life.

"Life as they know it is about to change," says Ferrara, as she introduces her characters to the inevitability of death. Despite their initial reluctance, they soon embark on an exhilarating journey, realizing that when death comes knocking, there's no choice but to open the door.

Prepare to be transported to the other side as Ferrara invites readers to take a peek into the afterlife. With whimsical prose and enchanting illustrations, A Ghost Story promises to both entertain and enlighten, offering a fresh perspective on the mysteries that lie beyond.

About the Author:

Gabrielle Ferrara is not only an author but also an artist and entrepreneur known for her Victorian-inspired art and jewelry crafted from ethically sourced animal remains. With a master's degree in Museum Studies and undergraduate degrees in Anthropology and Art History, Ferrara brings a unique blend of creativity and scholarly insight to her work. When she's not writing or creating, Gabrielle enjoys spending time with her family, exploring the obscure, and indulging in discussions about dinosaurs.

For more information about A Ghost Story and Gabrielle Ferrara's other works, please visit:

Website: http://www.uniquelymorbid.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/UniquelyMorbid

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/UniquelyMorbid

A Ghost Story is available for purchase on Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/Ghost-Story-Gabrielle-Ferrara-ebook/dp/B0BBYTRSMZ

When death comes knocking, who will answer? Discover the magic of the afterlife in Gabrielle Ferrara's latest masterpiece.