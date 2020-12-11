Frank Crimi Releases New Humorous Novel SURVIVING CRAZY

Author Frank Crimi has announced the release of his new humorous novel, Surviving Crazy.

A bizarre and hilarious look at surviving societal collapse...

When Armageddon hits you can't always pick your post-apocalyptic companions, That's the dilemma facing major-league scout Riley Knight, who finds himself stranded with a collection of borderline crazies at a remote diner when a gigantic solar storm plunges the world into the dark ages.

Cut off from the rest of the electricity-deprived world, the group, whose grip on sanity is tenuous, and whose coping skills leave much to be desired, are forced to rely on each other with laughingly absurd results. As their situation rapidly deteriorates, the distant town of Jericho becomes their only hope for survival. Only the road to Jericho is fraught with peril that only the bravest of them may survive. Worse, Jericho may not be the safe haven they desperately seek. How will they survive this new bizarre and frightening world where everyone's a nut in a place that's getting nuttier by the day is anyone's guess.

Surviving Crazy is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Frank Crimi is a writer and the author of Surviving Crazy. His other books include Raining Frogs & Heart Attacks. Frank is married with two sons and two grandchildren.