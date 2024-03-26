Erik Christopher Martin Releases New Middle Grade Novel - THE CASE OF THE ZOMBIE NINJAS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Erik Christopher Martin has released his new middle grade novel, The Case of the Zombie Ninjas. It is the second installment in the Dotty Morgan Supernatural Sleuth paranormal mystery series.

In this thrilling new book, twelve-year-old Dotty Morgan finds herself entangled in an ancient conflict over a Japanese sword gifted to her by her father. As she navigates the complexities of middle school romance, family dynamics, and her own supernatural abilities, Dotty is thrust into a battle against undead ninjas, winged tengu, and a formidable demon known as an oni.

The arrival of the Sato Corporation in Elderton brings new challenges and opportunities for Dotty. When Mr. Sato expresses interest in her dream of establishing a legitimate Supernatural Sleuthing Agency, Dotty sees her aspirations within reach. However, accepting Mr. Sato's offer comes with a price - allowing him to examine the precious sword and cup her father recently acquired. As Dotty grapples with this decision, she realizes that the fate of her loved ones and her newfound friend Sakura may hinge on her choices.

Readers of all ages will be captivated by Dotty's latest adventure. In The Case of the Zombie Ninjas, Dotty faces not only supernatural adversaries but also the everyday struggles of adolescence. It's a story about courage, friendship, and the power of believing in oneself.

About the Author:

Erik Christopher Martin is an author known for his captivating storytelling and imaginative worlds. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Erik now resides in San Diego, where he continues to enchant readers with his middle grade and young adult fiction. Erik's works have been featured in various publications, including A Year Ink, CoffinBell, and Tales to Terrify podcast. He is a proud member of SCBWI, SDWEG, and the HWA.

The Case of the Zombie Ninjas was released on March 15, 2024 and is available for purchase on Amazon.

