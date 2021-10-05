David A. Fiensy Releases New Book THE JOURNEY: SPIRITUAL GROWTH IN GALATIANS AND PHILIPPIANS

Author David A. Fiensy has announced the release of his new book, The Journey: Spiritual Growth in Galatians and Philippians.

The Christian life is not walking the line ... it is hitting the road...

Fiensy focuses on Paul's autobiographical references in his letters to the Galatians and Philippians to explore spirituality. Each chapter has:

• A new translation of the verses being studied

• The explanation and application of the verses to everyday life

• Four discussion questions for group interaction

• A section of additional information to go deeper into the scripture text

This book will help you to:

• See yourself in terms of your lifelong spiritual journey

• Apply scripture's truths to your everyday life

• Deepen your appreciation of what it means to be a Jesus follower

• Understand Paul as a source of not just theological truth but of spirituality as well

The Journey: Spiritual Growth in Galatians and Philippians is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:



David A. Fiensy (Ph.D., Duke University) taught in colleges and churches for forty years. He is the author of fifteen previous works on the Bible and early Christianity.