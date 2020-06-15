Daniel Gibson Releases New Mystery FALLERMAN'S GROVE OMERTA

South Carolina author Daniel Gibson has announced the promotion of his suspenseful mystery, Fallerman's Grove Omerta. Just when you thought the rural life was simple, there's Fallerman's Grove!

Fallerman's Grove Road was the idyllic escape Lewis Fogarty envisioned when he moved here with his wife, Donna. It was his opportunity to leave behind a somewhat troubled past. Everything he wanted was here, including a lot of privacy from distant yet friendly neighbors.

All was perfect until a cancer was brought into the peaceful community in the form of Kara, Old Man Fallerman's young bride. With her came discord, distrust, and turmoil among the residents. She even drove a wedge between Old Man Fallerman and his son, Ronnie.

Trouble, like a cancer, can only be allowed to get so far before it totally destroys its host, but if removed in time, the host can be saved. Kara was removed, but was Fallerman's Grove Road saved?

Fallerman's Grove Omerta is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Daniel Gibson has written numerous short stories, but this is his initial offering in novel form. He was born near Pittsburgh, PA, but is living in rural upstate South Carolina with his wife Donna.

