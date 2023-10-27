Christopher Leigh Dodson to Release Second Book In His Archmage Fantasy Series ARCHMAGE SEARCH FOR A NEW HOME

In a thrilling continuation of the Archmage series, author Christopher Leigh Dodson (and Christina Alayna Dodson), invite readers to embark on an enchanting voyage with their latest release, Archmage Search For A New Home. This gripping young adult fantasy novel, independently published, is set to captivate readers' imaginations when it hits the shelves on October 31, 2023.

In Archmage Search For A New Home, three tribes, each scarred by the harrowing losses of their volcanic island, unite aboard a colossal seafaring vessel in pursuit of a new sanctuary. As the world crumbles around them, Sol, a young leader struggling with the weight of grief after losing her parents, finds herself thrust into a role she never anticipated. She must not only lead her own tribe but also navigate the intricate web of conflicts among the tribes while facing the unexpected challenges that the open sea presents.

Dodson weaves a captivating narrative of resilience, unity, and the indomitable human spirit. Readers will be spellbound by Sol's journey as she strives to unite the tribes and find a peaceful resolution to their disputes. Can Sol and her tribe discover a new homeland, and will the age-old conflicts be resolved?

This compelling tale promises to be a must-read for fans of young adult fantasy and anyone seeking an exhilarating escape to a world of magic and adventure. Join Sol and the three tribes as they set sail into the unknown, and bear witness to a fantastical odyssey that will test their resolve, strength, and unity.

About the Author:

Christopher Leigh Dodson, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, and now a resident of Palm Bay, Florida, is the creative mind behind the Archmage series. A happily married husband and father, Dodson's inspiration for the series was born during moments spent with family in the swimming pool. Originally conceived as a game, Dodson's compelling story found its home in the pages of Archmage, and now, in Archmage Search For A New Home.

Readers can learn more about the author and his work by visiting his website: https://christopherleighdodson.com

Archmage: Search For A New Home is available for purchase on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Archmage-Search-New-Home-adventure-ebook/dp/B0CGMWSZ5M/

Get your copy today and embark on a fantastical adventure that will test their resolve, strength, and unity. The fate of their world hangs in the balance - will you be there to witness their journey?



