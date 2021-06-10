Christine E. Schulze Releases New YA Christian Fantasy Trilogy Boxed Set THE STREGONI SEQUENCE

Author Christine E. Schulze has announced the release of her young adult Christian fantasy trilogy boxed set, The Stregoni Sequence. The set includes Golden Healer - Dark Enchantress, Memory Charmer, and Wish Granter.

Dive inside The Stregoni Sequence and discover a hidden world filled with vampires, genies, fairies, elementals, and other fantastical creatures-many of whom are trapped inside dangerous spells. Can each spell be broken before it's too late?

The Stregoni Sequence is available for purchase in print and ebook formats at https://amzn.to/34Os6WQ

About the Author:

Christine E. Schulze has been living in castles, exploring magical worlds, and creating fantastical romances and adventures since she was too young to even write of such stories. Her collection of YA, MG, and children's fantasy adventure books, The Amielian Legacy, is comprised of series and stand-alone books that can all be read separately but also weave together to create a single, amazing fantasy.

One of her main aspirations for The Amielian Legacy is to create fantasy adventures with characters that connect with readers from many different backgrounds. Her current focus is to include racially diverse characters and also those with disabilities. The latter is inspired by Schulze working with adults with autism and other developmental disabilities at Trinity Services in Southern Illinois. She also donates 25% of all royalties to ALFA, a local charity that supports many of Trinity's programs.

Schulze draws much of her inspiration from favorite authors like Tolkien and Diana Wynne Jones, favorite games like The Legend of Zelda, and especially from the people in her life. Some of her exciting ventures include the publication of her award-winning Bloodmaiden, as well as The Stregoni Sequence and The Chronicles of the Mira with Writers-Exchange. Her books for younger readers include In the Land of Giants and The Amazing Captain K.