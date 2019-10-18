Children's Author C.A. Hartnell Announces Winners Of 'Adventurous Authors' Short Story Contest

Local children's author C.A. Hartnell announces the winners of her "Adventurous Authors" short story contest partnership with the Clark County School District. Winners of the contest were split into two categories: individual student stories and top participating schools.

Selected from 360 story entries districtwide, the top three winning stories have been awarded to:

First place -- Kaia L., fourth grade, Linda Givens Elementary School

Second place - Ryan W., fourth grade, James E & A Rae Smalley Elementary School

Third place - Quade G., fifth grade, Joseph L. Bowler Elementary School

Each winning student received cash prizes, Barnes & Noble gift cards, and a congratulatory letter from Hartnell. All entries were judged on story creativity and the winning stories are published on C.A. Hartnell's website at https://www.cahartnell.com/congratulations-to-the-winners-of-c-a-hartnells-adventurous-authors-short-story-contest/.

The top three participating schools with the most entries were James E & A Rae Smalley Elementary (first place - 112 submissions), Jim Thorpe Elementary (second place - 46 submissions), and Joseph L. Bowler Sr. Elementary (third place - 43 submissions). Each school received cash awards and an assembly with Hartnell where she conducted a reading and spoke about what it takes to be a real published author.

The contest was created to inspire and encourage 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students to consider a career in writing by drawing upon an adventure they took or a true event in their life and drafting a one-page story. The contest ran during the first six weeks of the 2019-2020 school year.

Hartnell's childhood adventures and events inspired her to write her four-book series, "The 1950s Adventures of Pete and Carol Ann," available in soft cover ($8.99) and eBook ($3.99) on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and iBooks, or audio book (starting at $9.99) on Amazon, iTunes and Audible, as well as on CAHartnell.com

C.A. Hartnell is an entrepreneur and an award-winning author of a historical fiction four-book series, The 1950s Adventures of Pete and Carol Ann, which provides readers of all ages with a glimpse into the excitement and real-life issues of the 1950s. Hartnell's fast-paced, historical-fiction, all-American chapter book series, including Scary Spring, Sinister Summer, Ferocious Fall, and Wild Winter, takes readers on a blast through her past as a child growing up in El Monte, California. The 1950s Adventures of Pete and Carol Ann have earned Hartnell a Mom's Choice Silver Award, Moonbeam Children's Book Award, Literary Classics Award and an eLit Silver award. Hartnell is a passionate philanthropist who supports and advocates for non-profit organizations throughout Las Vegas, Dallas and Southern California. For more information, visit https://www.cahartnell.com or follow her on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.





