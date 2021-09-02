Carina Alyce Releases New Contemporary Romantic Suspense Novel BURN CARD

Author Carina Alyce has announced the release of her new contemporary romantic suspense novel, Burn Card: A Strong Woman Firefighter Romance. This is the third book in her MetroGen After Hours series.

She plays her cards close to the vest. He hides from himself. Will a few drinks and a quick Vegas wedding change everything?

Teacher Caroline Peters has never fit in as one of the girls yet finds herself at a co-worker's bachelorette party in Vegas. This girls gone wild weekend gets her up close and personal with her friendly neighborhood firefighter. This man is the fantasy she's kept at arm's length because there's more to her than meets the eye.

Captain James Haskell has been burned by love, and he'd much rather focus on the firefighter convention than the temptations of Las Vegas. All bets are off when he runs into his next-door neighbor. After a wild night between the sheets, he bets big with her at an all-night chapel.

Will this newfound love be enough for two people to finally hit the jackpot in love? Or will their hidden and secret pain leave them broken beyond repair?

Sip a fizzy cocktail for the third book in the Metro Gen After Hours series. This 'Married in Vegas' romance will spin you from hope to heartbreak with a tear-jerking HEA ending that proves love can conquer any scar. Buy Burn Card now!

About the Author:

The author is a full-time triple board-certified physician who started writing dramatic medical romances after 20 years in the trenches of health care. She promises she never had sex in a call room - the mattresses are not comfortable - or had a fistfight with a patient - though she did work as a fight doc at the Octagon.

She writes the MetroGeneral Downtown series that tackles the personal and professional challenges facing our front-line providers. Her stories have the drama of Grey's Anatomy, the comedy of Scrubs, the sexiness of Outlander, and the medical details of Forensic Files. They feature fast, witty dialogue, strong women with goals, sexy heroes and quirky ensemble casts.

When not working or writing, she is a brown belt in judo, an avid reader, and an attending surgeon in stuffed animal veterinary medicine for her six kids. (No one trusts her husband's medical skills because he's just a lawyer.)