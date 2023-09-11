Brian Starr Releases New Middle Grade Fantasy Novel MARTHA MAY MCKENZIE AND THE MAGIC CAKE BIG MISTAKE

Author Brian Starr weaves a heartwarming and imaginative tale that resonates with readers of all ages.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Writer Amy Woods Celebrates Publication Of 100 THINGS TO DO IN JUPITER BEFORE YOU DIE Photo 1 Writer Amy Woods Celebrates Publication Of 100 THINGS TO DO IN JUPITER BEFORE YOU DIE
Unleash Your Inner Genius With Core Creativity: The Mindful Way To Unlock Your Creative Se Photo 2 Unleash Your Inner Genius With Core Creativity: The Mindful Way To Unlock Your Creative Self By Dr. Ronald Alexander Out Now
Gray Bear Books Releases New Work REWIND: A HALF-CENTURY OF CLASSICS, CULT HITS, AND OTHER Photo 3 Gray Bear Books Releases New Work REWIND: A HALF-CENTURY OF CLASSICS, CULT HITS, AND OTHER MUST-SEE MOVIES
Karen Brough Releases New Children's Book, I Can't Believe They're Gone Photo 4 Karen Brough Releases New Children's Book, I Can't Believe They're Gone

Brian Starr Releases New Middle Grade Fantasy Novel MARTHA MAY MCKENZIE AND THE MAGIC CAKE BIG MISTAKE

Brian Starr Releases New Middle Grade Fantasy Novel MARTHA MAY MCKENZIE AND THE MAGIC CAKE BIG MISTAKE

Unveil the secrets of The Witches Brew and join Martha May McKenzie on a spellbinding journey that blends magic, family, and laughter...

Brian Starr has released delightful and enchanting middle-grade fantasy novel, Martha May McKenzie and The Magic Cake Big Mistake. Released by Archway Publishing in August 2023, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

In this whimsical story, readers are introduced to Martha May McKenzie, a kooky and eccentric grandmother who may seem like an ordinary coffee shop owner, but in reality, she is a witch with a twist. Her coffee shop, known as The Witches Brew, serves as a cover for her magical abilities, allowing her to help grandmothers dealing with their mischievous grandchildren. Martha is far from conventional, even in the world of witches, and her unique personality shines through.

Martha's desire to mend the strained relationship between her two grandchildren, Trinity and Lucas, after the sudden loss of their father leads her to reveal her true identity as a witch. However, her attempt to use magic to bring them closer goes awry, propelling them all into a time-traveling adventure that tests their bonds and challenges their understanding of each other. As they navigate through unexpected twists and turns, they must find a way back home and confront the trials that lie ahead.

Author Brian Starr weaves a heartwarming and imaginative tale that resonates with readers of all ages. Drawing inspiration from his own childhood and experiences, Starr's narrative captures the essence of family, magic, and the power of belief. The story is filled with laughter, intrigue, and moments that will keep readers eagerly turning pages.

Martha May McKenzie and The Magic Cake Big Mistake is now available for purchase at major online retailers, including the Archway Publishing website and Amazon.

About the Author:


Brian Starr's passion for storytelling began at a young age, fueled by his vivid imagination and knack for humor. Drawing from his own childhood and misadventures, Starr crafts stories that entertain, engage, and uplift readers. His latest work, Martha May McKenzie and The Magic Cake Big Mistake, showcases his talent for creating captivating narratives that blend fantasy with relatable emotions.



RELATED STORIES - Books

1
Gregory S. Williams to Release New Collection Of Poetry And Short Stories PETULANT SHADOWS Photo
Gregory S. Williams to Release New Collection Of Poetry And Short Stories PETULANT SHADOWS

Petulant Shadows, the latest literary masterpiece by renowned author Gregory S. Williams will be published on October 28, 2023.

2
Karen Brough Releases New Childrens Book, I Cant Believe Theyre Gone Photo
Karen Brough Releases New Children's Book, I Can't Believe They're Gone

Navigating grief and loss can be a challenging journey, especially for children. In her latest children's book, 'I Can't Believe They're Gone,' author Karen Brough delivers a tender and compassionate exploration of grief, aimed at helping young readers process their emotions and find hope in times of sorrow. Independently published, this touching picture book is set to be released on September 2, 2023.

3
DiAngelo Publications Releases New Book By Judith Barrett Lawson I SMILE AT THE SUN Photo
DiAngelo Publications Releases New Book By Judith Barrett Lawson I SMILE AT THE SUN

DiAngelo Publications is set to release 'I Smile at the Sun' by Judith Barrett Lawson, a delightful children's anthology filled with clever wordplay and whimsical illustrations. Join the journey through childhood's joys, mishaps, and everyday wonders, as Lawson offers lighthearted humor and heartfelt insights.

4
Aubrey Porter Releases New Book INSOMNIA DECODED: BREAK THE CYCLE OF SLEEPLESS NIGHTS Photo
Aubrey Porter Releases New Book INSOMNIA DECODED: BREAK THE CYCLE OF SLEEPLESS NIGHTS

Are sleepless nights taking a toll on your well-being? Look no further - Aubrey Porter's groundbreaking book, Insomnia Decoded: Break the Cycle of Sleepless Nights, is here to provide a solution.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Books SHOWS

Recommended For You