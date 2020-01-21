Boroughs Publishing Group Releases New Romance Novel By Author Elle Wright â€“ If Ever I Fall

Boroughs Publishing Group has announced the release of a new romance novel by author, Elle Wright entitled, If Ever I Fall, Released January 16, 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

A deranged ex tries to kill her and whoosh, her insanely over protective father takes Sofia Di Caro to Vittoria, Sicily to live with relatives. Forced exile is making her nuts until she spends one glorious night getting to know Matteo Parisi. Matteo is everything he seems to be, and not. Crazy, scary danger surrounds the Parisi family, and Sofia must go back to the States to be safe. Certain she's found the love of her life, she refuses to sever their connection and uses the anonymity of The Letter Club to keep in touch with Matteo. What starts as the perfect solution leads to a series of events that reveals truths about her family and the core of who the man Matteo really is, which makes her want him even more.

Book Details:

If Ever I Fall

The Letter Club, Book 2

By Elle Wright

Publisher: Boroughs Publishing Group

Published: January 2020

ISBN: 978-1951055486 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1951055479 (ebook)

ASIN: B083WMGM3N

Pages: 226

Genre: Contemporary Romance, New Adult Romance

Elle Wright has been writing stories since she was a child, which led her to a career in journalism. She enjoys reporting life as much as making up a world she can control. She lives on the east coast of the United States where most of her large, noisy family resides. When she isn't in front of her computer, she loves to travel, garden, hang out with her dogs, and take in the brisk sea air that she's told is supposed to help calm her. She's been testing that theory for a while now.





