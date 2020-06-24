Bestselling Authors Surprise Fans In New Facebook Watch Series LETTERS TO...

PICTURESTART and digital media network Brat TV have launched "Letters to _____", a fun and inspiring new weekly digital series on Facebook Watch that brings young book lovers together with their favorite authors.

In "Letters To_______," fans of 10 prominent authors get the surprise opportunity to meet their favorite author and share how the author's work has had an impact on them, their childhood, career choice, or other life aspects. In this week's episode, which premieres on Facebook Watch June 24 at 3:15pm PST, bestselling author Sabaa Tahir (An Ember in the Ashes) will surprise two of her biggest fans. Tahir discusses her much-anticipated upcoming book A Sky Beyond the Storm, the political environment for Muslims, immigration, and the importance of highlighting stories about being a refugee.

Next week's episode will feature Veronica Roth (The Divergent series; Chosen Ones). Additional participating authors include Stephenie Meyer (Twilight), R.L. Stine (Point Fear imprint), Elizabeth Acevedo (With The Fire On High), Ann M. Martin (The Baby-Sitters Club), K.A. Applegate (Animorphs), and Karen McManus (Two Can Keep A Secret). The series is hosted by young actress Anna Cathcart, best known for her role as Agent Olympia in the Emmy-winning PBS KIDS show Odd Squad.

PICTURESTART, which focuses on "discovery of voice" content and storytelling, is the media company founded by producer and former studio executive Erik Feig. Although just recently launched, PICTURESTART already has a rich and diverse slate of projects in various stages of development: the action-packed epic true story about Japan's first African samurai, YASUKE, starring Chadwick Boseman; the eagerly anticipated musical GREASE: SUMMER NIGHTS, for Paramount, produced with Temple Hill Productions; the film adaptation of bestselling teen classic ELEANOR & PARK; the high-school-cheating caper remake of the Thai hit BAD GENIUS; the film adaptation of the New York Times bestselling novel, WITH THE FIRE ON HIGH by Elizabeth Acevedo; 1001, a modern re-imagining of the classic One Thousand And One Nights structured as a groundbreaking cross-platform multimedia initiative; the feel-good music-driven cruise ship comedy SHOWBOAT written by Nahnatchka Khan and Billy Finnegan, to be directed by Khan; "Point Fear", a teen horror anthology series for HBO Max executive-produced with R.L. Stine and Jon M. Chu, inspired by the iconic 90s Scholastic books; and UNPREGNANT, a teen road-trip comedy based on the timely and highly anticipated upcoming novel written by Jenni Hendriks and Ted Caplan. The film, currently in post-production, is slated for release on HBO Max. It stars Haley Lu Richardson (FIVE FEET APART) and Barbie Ferreira ("Euphoria") and is directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg.

