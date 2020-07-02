Bedside Reading Launches New Book Guide And Celebrates 19th Summer Of Delivering Books To Hamptons Guests

Pop the champagne! Bedside Reading, the luxury hotel amenity that places a wide variety of complimentary books by the bedsides in luxury hotels and boutique properties, returns to The Hamptons this summer with the launch of BedsideReading - the Magazine, a glossy 32-page official guide to Hamptons summer reading.

The new print and digital magazine guide includes descriptions of new books, author Q+A's, local Hamptons favorite hotel recipes, and even a special drink recipe by Hamptons own Bill McCuddy. In addition, the magazine and Bedside Reading books can be picked up every weekend, complimentary, at Lucille Khornak Gallery. They can also be found at local bookstore BookHampton.

In celebration of the launch, lucky guests will also be among the first to experience Bedside Reading's new partner - Cuvée Beauty Go Balm Solid-to-Liquid Shampoo and Conditioner - the cruelty free, clinically proven, clean and TSA approved shampoo-and-conditioner duo that starts out as a solid - then turns to a liquid...and infused with champagne. The product will be included in the new shimmery metallic Bedside Reading tote bags that are full of books by both established and indie authors in categories ranging from thrillers and romances to business, children and self-help. Tote bags are provided to partner hotels and are now ready for poolside, beachside or bedside reading.

Hotels include: Southampton Inn, White Fences Inn Watermill, The Maidstone Hotel, Topping Rose House, Baker House 1650, Baron's Cove, Mill House Inn, 1770 House Restaurant and Inn, Hyatt Place East End and The Preston House & Hotel.

July 4th weekend books include: The Lies that Bind - Emily Giffin, Live True - Ora Nadich, Girls of Summer - Nancy Thayer, Evvie Drake Starts Over - Linda Holmes, Eye of the Moon - Ivan Obolensky, and The Art of Dying - Derik Cavignano.

"We are proud to launch Bedside Reading - The Magazine in celebration of our 19th season here with our Hamptons partners. Being able to showcase established and new authors and our Hamptons partners is exciting," said Jane Ubell-Meyer, Founder of Bedside Reading. "And now, more than ever, books are a great escape - so if you're looking for your next summer read, you're not going to want to miss out on reading our new guide and enjoying our complimentary Hampton "Take Me Home" tote Bag. We are also providing podcasts with authors and arranging virtual book clubs! Lots of options for every kind of booklover to engage with their favorite author or book this summer!"

However, book lovers don't have to visit the Hamptons to get a bag of the program's bestsellers, they can simply reserve their own bag (shipping fee is additional) at BedsideReading.com/reserve.

