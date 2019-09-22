BWW News: Michael B. Jordan's WB-Helmed Studio Outlier Society Scoops Up Film Rights to KINGDOM OF SOULS Trilogy

Fantasy is still a hot commodity, and movie studios continue to look for the next big thing by scouting new book releases and scooping up film rights, often before a book officially hits the shelves.

Rena Barron's debut novel KINGDOM OF SOULS only launched this past week on September 19th, but news just broke that actor and producer Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed, Friday Night Lights) just acquired the trilogy through his production company Outlier Society, helmed by Warner Bros. Jordan is set to produce the movie alongside Pouya Shahbazian and Alana Mayo, with Misan Sagay adapting the novel into a screenplay.

Outlier Society just successfully released its first film, an adaptation of the non-fiction tome Just Mercy, and is dropping a superhero drama, Raising Dion, next week (Oct. 4, 2019) on Netflix.

ABOUT KINGDOM OF SOULS:

Magic has a price-if you're willing to pay.



Born into a family of powerful witchdoctors, Arrah yearns for magic of her own. But each year she fails to call forth her ancestral powers, while her ambitious mother watches with growing disapproval.



There's only one thing Arrah hasn't tried, a deadly last resort: trading years of her own life for scraps of magic. Until the Kingdom's children begin to disappear, and Arrah is desperate to find the culprit.



She uncovers something worse. The long-imprisoned Demon King is stirring. And if he rises, his hunger for souls will bring the world to its knees... unless Arrah pays the price for the magic to stop him.





Related Articles View More Books Stories