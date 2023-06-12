Artist William Nichols Releases New Book BECOMING AN ARTIST

Becoming an Artist: Insights and Advice for Artists and Viewers of Art is available for purchase at Amazon in print and ebook formats.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Artist William Nichols Releases New Book BECOMING AN ARTIST

Artist William Nichols has announced  the release of his new book, Becoming an Artist: Insights and Advice for Artists and Viewers of Art.

Are you an aspiring artist looking to unlock the secrets of creativity and success?

Look no further than Becoming an Artist: Insights and Advice for Artists and Viewers of Art.

In this captivating and honest book, author and artist William Nichols draws on over six decades of experience in the art world to provide readers with practical tips and honest insights on how to navigate the often-challenging path to success.

From discussing the abilities and traits that lead to success, to exploring how art creates meaning through experience, this book offers a comprehensive and accessible guide to the world of art. Whether you're an artist looking to hone your craft or a viewer hoping to gain a deeper appreciation for the art you love, Becoming an Artist is an essential read.

Discover the path to success in the art world with this captivating guide.

William Nichols is an accomplished artist and esteemed Emeritus Professor of Art at the University of Wisconsin. With a Fulbright scholarship to the prestigious Slade School of Art, University College London, and a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Illinois, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his craft. Nichols' impressive artistic journey includes over thirty solo gallery exhibitions, a notable solo museum exhibition at the Butler Institute of American Art, and participation in over seventy-five group exhibitions worldwide. His artwork and listings have been featured in more than twenty-one books and periodicals, and his paintings can be found in numerous important art collections both domestically and internationally. For a more detailed account of his achievements, please refer to his extensive biography on Wikipedia under William Nichols artist.

Becoming an Artist: Insights and Advice for Artists and Viewers of Art is available for purchase at Amazon in print and ebook formats.



