Artist Collective's Leonard Patterson Helps Artist's Maximize Their Livestreaming Potential In New Book

Consistently focused on helping artists turn their part-time hobby into a full time business, music resource hub Artist Collective never misses the mark.

With the music industry entering a brand new chapter in a long and arduous battle with COVID, they understand the importance of equipping artists with the skills they need in order to maximize their livestreaming potential.

Because of this, Artist Collective's Content Marketing Lead and Indie Band Coach Leonard Patterson is introducing a treasure chest of livestreaming tips and tactics in his self-published book called "365 Livestream Ideas for Musicians". Slated to release on April 26th, the book is geared toward artists of all tiers who are interested in building a sustainable source of growth and income.

"I wrote 365 Livestream Ideas for Musicians to help artists remove the roadblocks of knowing what their livestreams could be. There are tons of talented musicians, singers, and bands who are literally just one idea away from turning what they love into a fun, sustainable, profitable music brand." - Leonard Patterson

The go-to resource guide includes pro-tips on how to effectively film your livestreams, what to incorporate in order to hook your viewers, methods of promoting your broadcasts to increase your reach and ways to fully monetize your streams. Monetization strategies include virtual tip jars, ticketed events, subscriptions and so much more. Even as concert venues begin to open, the convenience and creative potential of livestreaming is here to stay. Not only does livestreaming have monetizable potential but it's also a proven way to connect and interact with fans. Leonard's book also comes packed with artist spotlights and in depth interviews like metal band Underoath on how they made over $600k on a livestreamed event as well as former P-Funk drummer Rico Lewis and how he uses livestreaming to build a fanbase without playing music.

Leonard Patterson is a livestream strategist and certified content marketer for leading music education resource, The Artist Collective. He helps artists, bands, and musicians launch their live video ideas and turn them into viable income streams. Leonard's music career spans 20+ years with roles that include front-man for a 6-figure party band, booking agent with 1000's of shows under his belt, indie band coach, and topline songwriter with credits in film, tv and Billboard. He currently hosts "Content and Coffee", a weekly livestream airing Saturday mornings on YouTube. His ideas and blogs have been featured in Livestreaming Pros, Social Media Today, Hypebot, Gigmor and BandsinTown for Artists. Leonard currently lives in Southern California with his wife and family.

Leonard and the Artist Collective team have successfully identified the most important elements that artists should hyper-focus on in order to build a full-time career around their passions. Backed up by several hard-hitting testimonials (see here), the Chicago-based resource hub is dedicated to helping artists simplify how to build their business, prevent them from investing in the wrong things and instead, empower them with the tools that they need to succeed.

You can purchase Leonard's book here.