Shea’s Buffalo Theatre to Screen A MINECRAFT MOVIE as Part of Free Film Series

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Shea’s Performing Arts Center will present a screening of A MINECRAFT MOVIE as part of its Free Film Series. The event will include pre-show activities, trivia, and a book giveaway, offering a family-friendly afternoon centered on community engagement and film. Concessions will be available during the event.

The screening will take place on Sunday, May 17 at 1:00 p.m., with doors opening at noon, at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, New York.

The film, released in 2025, follows four individuals transported into a cubic, imaginative world where they must navigate challenges and work together to return home. The cast includes Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen. The film is rated PG.

Ticketing Information

Tickets are free to the public, though seating is limited. Reservations are available at sheas.org/performances/free-film-series/.