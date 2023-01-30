Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Centennial 2023-24 Season Initiatives

RPO will once again â€“ after a two-year hiatus â€“ host its popular, live Season Announcement Concert to reveal its 2023-24 Centennial Season programming.

Jan. 30, 2023 Â 

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) announced several initiatives that will come to fruition in its Centennial Season (September 2023 - June 2024) at a press conference this morning in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.

Co-hosted by Music Director Andreas Delfs and Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik, the event ended with the news that the RPO will once again - after a two-year hiatus - host its popular, live Season Announcement Concert to reveal its 2023-24 Centennial Season programming. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 7 PM in Kodak Hall, the orchestra will perform excerpts from its upcoming season in a casual, fast-paced, and entertaining event co-hosted by Maestros Delfs and Tyzik. The announcement concert is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance starting today online at rpo.org, by phone at 585-454-2100, or in person at RPO Patron Services at 225 East Avenue (Monday -Friday, 10 AM-5 PM).

"Our Centennial Season of events will be packed with blockbuster programs, trailblazing commissions, and superstar performers," exclaims Maestro Delfs. "This once-in-a-lifetime experience will capture the imagination of our community like nothing before, and Jeff and I can't wait to share all the details with Rochester during our long-awaited Season Announcement Concert."

Two additional RPO initiatives of a somewhat more serious nature were announced: the Orchestral Program for Urban Students (OPUS) and 100 Acts of Giving Back.

"The RPO's education programs are almost as old as the RPO itself, with a proud history spanning over 90 years," says RPO VP of Education Barbara Brown. "Our commitment to that much-needed work starts right here in the City of Rochester, with the creation of OPUS - Orchestral Program for Urban Students. OPUS will better connect the musicians of the RPO with students in the urban core of Rochester, creating a number of enriching, inspiring opportunities. We are excited to get to work with our partners, including three pilot schools from the Rochester City School District and extra-curricular programs such as ROCmusic, among others."

"100 Acts of Giving Back will commemorate our 100th season in the best way we know how - by sharing music in all corners of our community," explains Jeff Tyzik, who will also celebrate his 30th anniversary with the RPO during its Centennial Season. "These 100, free events will include a variety of performances, open rehearsals, educational engagements, and so much more. From our Care and Wellness Initiative - with special performances in healthcare facilities and special education centers - to our Summer Concerts in parks throughout our region, we hope everyone will find something to enjoy!"

Tyzik also announced plans for a free 100 Acts of Giving Back Kickoff Concert that he'll conduct on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 PM at Hochstein Performance Hall. It will have a 1920s ragtime theme that coincides with the orchestra's 100th anniversary, and include music from Scott Joplin, Jelly Roll Morton, Gershwin, and Rochester's own Cab Calloway. Admission is free but tickets must be reserved in advance starting today online at rpo.org, by phone at 585-454-2100, or in person at RPO Patron Services at 225 East Avenue (Monday -Friday, 10 AM-5 PM).

RPO President & CEO Curt Long announced that the RPO will present a Sensory-Friendly Concert this spring as part of its Care and Wellness Initiative, with more details to be revealed soon.

New Centennial branding reflecting an energetic "Music That Moves" theme was unveiled, along with plans for a new RPO website that reflects the same, vibrant design.

Executive Vice President & Regional President of M&T Bank Dan Burns announced that M&T Bank will return as the Season Sponsor for the RPO's 2023-24 Centennial Season. Additionally, several area public officials spoke highly of the RPO and its long history of artistic excellence, education programs, and community involvement:

Mayor Malik Evans: "The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is a crown jewel of Rochester's arts and cultural scene. It not only enhances our city's quality of life, it also contributes to the prosperity of our community through its generous support of countless organizations and causes over the years. The fact that the RPO has been such an integral part of our community for almost 100 years is a testament to the remarkable talents and civic spirit of its musicians, creative staff, and the entire RPO organization. I look forward to an incredible Centennial Season and the start of a new century for the RPO in Rochester."

County Executive Adam Bello: "Monroe County is proud to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, an artistic gem and anchor institution helping lead our region's vibrant cultural economy. For a century, the RPO and its artists have entertained audiences at home and around the globe, and the orchestra's community outreach has brought world-class music to neighborhoods, schools, and community events. I offer my congratulations to RPO on its 100th Anniversary and look forward to the next century of music."

Senator Jeremy Cooney: "What would Rochester be without its orchestra? The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra's world-class talent is an integral part of the fabric of our city. As a state senator, I often find myself talking about the talent and community impact of the RPO across the state. Congratulations on its first one-hundred years and many performances in the next century."

"We have so much to look forward to in the coming season - not only celebrating our 100-year history, but also ensuring the future of this world-class orchestra with truly groundbreaking new initiatives and commissions," adds Maestro Delfs. "In the meantime, we look forward to West Side Story, Rigoletto, Mahler's "Resurrection" Symphony and many other exciting programs in our current season, and we hope Rochester will join us!"

Tickets for all Kodak Hall shows start at $24/$12 for children ages 3-17 and are available online anytime at rpo.org, by phone at 585-454-2100 (Monday-Friday,10 AM-5 PM), and in person at RPO Patron Services at 225 East Avenue and one hour prior to curtain at the Eastman Theatre Box Office (433 East Main St.). COVID-19 protocols: vaccinations are no longer required to attend concerts and masking is currently optional.




American Repertory Theater of WNY to Present MERCY SEAT Beginning in February Photo
American Repertory Theater of WNY to Present MERCY SEAT Beginning in February
Post-Punk musician Nick Cave is celebrated through theater works based on his lyrical music in American RepertoryÂ Theater of WNY's showcase MERCY SEAT. Featuring 716 writers and creative designers, separate narratives are woven into one-acts and a choreographed work to create an overall arch while framed in the background of a old-time tent revival gathering. MERCY SEAT opens February 16thÂ and runs until March 11th
Review: THE MAI at Irish Classical Theatre Photo
Review: THE MAI at Irish Classical Theatre
A modern day memory play Â of sorts with influences of Greek mythology may be one way to describe THE MAI, Â now playing at Irish Classical Theatre. Never a company to shy away from complex topics, the drama that is unfolding challenges the viewer in a myriad of ways.
Alleyways THE ALEPH COMPLEX Premieres Next Month Photo
Alleyway's THE ALEPH COMPLEX Premieres Next Month
Alleyway Theatre kicks off the second half of its season with a fantastical new drama about the power of human connection. THE ALEPH COMPLEX, by Deborah Yarchun, is the latest recipient of Alleyway's Maxim Mazumdar New Play Award.
The Pulaski Senior High Select Chorus to Join Foreigner Tribute Band in Concert Photo
The Pulaski Senior High Select Chorus to Join Foreigner Tribute Band in Concert
The Pulaski Senior High Select Chorus, led by Choral Director Aimee Mumford, will perform with the nation's top tribute Foreigner, Double Vision - The Foreigner Experience at The Kallet Theater on Saturday, January 28 at 8 p.m.

