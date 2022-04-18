RPO Streams Benefit Concert For Ukraine

On Saturday, March 12, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre was filled for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO)'s Benefit Concert for Ukraine. More than 1645 tickets were "sold" at a pay-what-you-will price, with a $20 (or more) suggested donation, and most of those ticket holders braved a winter storm to attend the moving event. Along with donations accepted on-site, the total amount raised was $58,800. All proceeds went directly to Rochester's ROC Maidan, a non-profit organization that is part of the Ukrainian Cultural Center of Rochester.

Starting today, the RPO streams that concert in 4K on its website (https://rpo.org/ukraine/) for 30 days at no charge, providing a link for additional donations (suggested minimum is $20) directly to ROC Maidan.

"This unprovoked assault by Russia is still raging, and the Ukrainian people continue to need our help," says RPO Music Director Andreas Delfs. "This amazing orchestra stands in solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine, and we hope to inspire additional support from our already generous community."

Included are opening speeches by RPO President & CEO Curtis S. Long, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, Ukrainian Federal Credit Union CEO Oleg Lebedko, ROC Maidan Founder Volodymyr Pavlyuk, and Nazareth College Associate Professor of Political Science Olena Prokopovych, who spoke about her hometown of Chernihiv, Ukraine.

"Today, my city is scarred with bomb craters the size of single-family homes. Its theatres, schools, libraries, and stadiums are destroyed every day," she shared. "Ukraine is struggling - not for itself alone - but for the future of the entire world. For the kind of world in which love and respect, freedom and creativity, democracy and justice flourish, inspire, and spread."

Because of a generous donation by Dr. Dawn F. Lipson, a longtime RPO and community supporter, all $58,800 went directly to ROC Maidan for medical supplies, humanitarian aid, and rehabilitation equipment to those affected by the war. It will also send a message.

"We try to send message to them, that they're not alone," explained Pavlyuk. "The whole world, right now, stays with them and Rochester's part of this support...it means a lot."

The program, led by Maestro Delfs, began with the Ukrainian national anthem, and featured music by Ukrainian composers Mykola Lysenko, Levko Revutsky and Myroslav Skoryk, as well as the U.S. premiere of Yevhen Stankovych's violin concerto No. 5, written for and performed by Eastman School of Music Professor of Violin Oleh Krysa. The concert also included works by Howard Hanson and Beethoven.

