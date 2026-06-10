Photos: A FEW GOOD MEN at Shea's 710 Theatre

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Road Less Traveled Productions and Shea's have partnered to present Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men at Shea's 710 Theatre. Check out production photos from the show below.

Directed by Katie Mallinson, A Few Good Men runs June 11-28 at Shea's 710 Theatre.

The cast features Nick Stevens, Renee Hawthorne, John Fredo, Johnny Barden, Ryan Butler, David Wysocki, Bob Grabowski, David Hayes, Chris Avery, David Lundy, Steven Maiseke, David Mitchell, Talon Powell, Daniel Torres, and Adam Yellen.

The creative team includes Stage Manager Shelby McNulty-DeCaro, Scenic Designer Lynne Koscielniak, Lighting Designer Nick Quinn, Sound Designer Katie Menke, Costume Designer Lise Harty, Fight and Intimacy Director Stefanie Warnick, Props Master Diane Almeter Jones, Technical Director Lou Iannone, Assistant Stage Manager Matt Myers, Wardrobe Head Gabrielle Nunzio, and Scenic Artist Marc Quattlebaum.

A Few Good Men runs through June 28 at Shea's 710 Theatre.

Photot Credit: Gina Gandolfo 2026.



A Few Good Men at Shea's 710 Theatre

A Few Good Men at Shea's 710 Theatre

A Few Good Men at Shea's 710 Theatre

A Few Good Men at Shea's 710 Theatre

A Few Good Men at Shea's 710 Theatre

A Few Good Men at Shea's 710 Theatre

A Few Good Men at Shea's 710 Theatre

A Few Good Men at Shea's 710 Theatre

A Few Good Men at Shea's 710 Theatre

A Few Good Men at Shea's 710 Theatre

A Few Good Men at Shea's 710 Theatre

A Few Good Men at Shea's 710 Theatre

A Few Good Men at Shea's 710 Theatre

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