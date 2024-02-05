ART/WNY Performs LONDON CALLING This Month

London Calling opens Feb 8th and runs to Feb 24th.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

When the soul of post-punk vinyl finds the heart of Modern Stage, a spiritus mundi is born. The one-acts showcase tribute to The Clash entitled “London Calling” transports the condensed emotions found in song and expands them into a wider human narrative found on stage. Not necessarily reinventing the wheel but taking it down a feckin' fun path.

Utilizing 716 playwrights, the one-act “London Calling” showcase pays tribute to post-punk music pioneers The Clash. With 6 shorts written by local playwrights Justin Karcher, Mark Humphrey, Ellen Falank, Jim Marzo, j Snodgrass and Monish Bhattacharyya, “London Calling” takes place during the infamous Battle of Britain in which folks are force to sleep shoulder ‘n’ shoulder with strangers in subway “tubes” to survive the bombings above. Through this narrative, we see stories of sisterhood, bravery, empathy, and love during wartime. Each one pressure drops towards a final story that provides an answer to what we all seek in life: “Should I Stay Or Should I go?”

Directed by Catherine Burkhart and Mariangela Mecurio, they oversee a talented ensemble featuring Stephanie Bax, Andrew Zuccari, Kaylie Horowitz, Isabella Rouf, Sarah Emmerling, Justin Pope, Danette Pawlowski, Brooke Goergon and Jamie Moore. 

London Calling opens Feb 8th and runs to Feb 24th. Showdates and times are Thurs & Fri @ 7:30 pm / Saturdays @ 5 pm.

Tickets prices:

$25 General

$15 Industry/Military/Student

Pay-What-You-Can Thursdays

($10 suggested donation)




Recommended For You