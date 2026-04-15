Richmond County Orchestra Will Perform ALLURE IN LAUGHS AND LUSTER With Comedy and Dance

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and the New York State Council on the Arts, in cooperation with Richmond County Orchestra will present April's Allure in Laughs and Luster, featuring talented New York City and Richmond County based award-winning comedians Mary Dimino, Nanci Richards, and Danielle Hernandez, alongside dancers Anna Polyachenko and Sivan Sheli Yakovich. Performances are April 18th with 3pm matinee & 7pm showtimes.

About the hand-picked talent chosen for the special event: Mary Dimino is winner of a MAC Award for Best Comedian. Her one woman show, Scared Skinny, won The New York International Fringe Festival Best Solo Show award. It is praised by The Wall Street Journal as "riotously funny." Mary Dimino has appeared on NBC's Today Show, Comedy Central, VH-1, HBO's Chris Rock Show, and PBS, and has been the tv studio warm-up act for The Graham Norton Effect. Additionally, she has featured in sketches on The Late Show and Late Night with Conan O'Brien, as well as in national TV commercials.

Nanci Richards, a lifelong Staten Islander and runner-up for Favorite Comedian in the 2014 Staten Island Readers' Choice awards. With 20 years of stand-up experience, she brings laughter to audiences both throughout the NYC area and internationally.

Danielle Hernandez is a social media influencer, who's humor comes from her Staten Island roots. She's also a Tarot card reader and recently celebrated her one-year anniversary working on the Pete Davidson ferry.

Anna Polyachenko is a dancer, singer, and actor from Staten Island. Her credits include the National Tour of Blippi Joins the Band and performances in Beauty and the Beats (an original Disney tribute concert), Ella Enchanted, Frozen, and The Polar Express. She has also danced and sung at various theme parks, including Busch Gardens.

Sivan Sheli Yakovich is a versatile performer with a passion for singing, acting, and dancing. In the theater, she is known for creating stories that inspire through her performances.