Heights Players Will Perform Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES in Brooklyn

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The Heights Players will continue its dynamic season with The Wolves, a striking and fiercely original play by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Dorea Slagle. This electrifying production offers an unfiltered glimpse into the lives of a high school girls' soccer team, capturing the intensity, humor, and vulnerability of adolescence both on and off the field.

Set during a series of pre-game warmups, The Wolves follows nine teenage girls as they navigate the complexities of identity, ambition, and belonging. From debates about world events to personal struggles and shifting team dynamics, their conversations reveal the pressures of growing up in a rapidly changing world. DeLappe's fast-paced, overlapping dialogue creates a vivid and authentic portrait of young women finding their voices while forging connections with one another. Both hilarious and deeply affecting, The Wolves is a powerful exploration of friendship, competition, and the transition into adulthood.

Director Dorea Slagle brings together a talented ensemble to capture the physicality and emotional depth of the piece. The Heights Players' intimate performance space places audiences directly on the sidelines, immersing them in the rhythm and camaraderie of the team as their stories unfold with honesty and immediacy.

The Wolves stars Bex Key as #00, Fae Hartt as #2, Evangeline Heflin as #7, Mia Roth as #8, Arista Detter as #11, Molly Minter as #13, Clara Mckennitt as #14,Maggie Ewing as #25, Rocket Claman as #46, and Holley Sorrells as Soccer Mom. Swings include Sofia Carvajal as #00, #13, #14, Stella Oh as Swing #2, #8, #11, Avanti Ramanathan as #7, #46, #25, and Hilary Goldman as Soccer Mom.

The production features a dedicated creative team including director Dorea Slagle, assistant director Alex Andrews, stage manager Steph Hollander, soccer coach and dramaturg Pierce Ducker, set designer Gary VanderPutten, Costume Designer Andrea Bernardo, lighting designer Jeremy Beck, sound designer Sean Costello, props designer Natalie Lay, assistant stage manager Sam Burkard, and production assistant Bridget McJohn.

The Wolves will run at The Heights Players, 26 Willow Place, Brooklyn Heights from April 10th - 19th, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm, with additional matinee performance on Saturday, April 18th at 2:00pm.