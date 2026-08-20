Harlem Stage to Launch First-Ever KIDS DAY! with GRACIE'S CORNER

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Harlem Stage is inviting families to its first-ever Harlem Stage KIDS DAY! This celebration of music, movement, storytelling, creativity and community takes place Saturday, October 24 from 10am to 3pm at Harlem Stage at 150 Convent Avenue (on the corner of 135th Street), Harlem, NY. The event reflects the institution's investment in creating meaningful artistic experiences for audiences of all ages. Harlem Stage KIDS DAY! will offer an exciting mix of artists, performances and hands-on experiences designed especially for young audiences and their families along with face painting, storytelling, movement activities, healthy snacks and more throughout the day.

Set to feature award-winning artists, educators, and entertainers, Harlem Stage KIDS DAY! will also welcome a special guest appearance by the children's musical sensation Gracie's Corner who reaches over 115 million viewers monthly. The line up also includes performances by two-time GRAMMY Nominated Producer, Composer Musician, and Associate Artistic Director of Harlem Stage, Divinity Roxx with her family music project Divi Roxx Kids. GRAMMY Award-winning father-daughter duo FYÜTCH & Aura V, whose album Harmony earned Aura V the distinction of becoming the youngest individual GRAMMY winner in history at just eight years old; two-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and composer, whose bilingual, jazz-infused music celebrates joy and community, Lucy Kalantari and the Jazz Cats; Melissa Smith | Stemmiverse, the award-winning educator, author and creator of the #TeachLivingPoets hashtag and teachlivingpoets.com; and DJ Willy Wow, a GRAMMY nominated children's songwriter, music producer, voice-over artist, radio personality and celebrity DJ.

'At Harlem Stage, we believe New York City's children deserve the same adventurous, imaginative artistic experiences as our adult audiences; experiences that open the next generation to possibility and reflect the beautiful diversity of the world around them,' shared Indira Etwaroo, CEO & Artistic Director. 'Divinity Roxx, our newly appointed Associate Artistic Director, is an award-winning musician who believes deeply in the untapped power of children's imagination. When that belief meets Harlem Stage as a global play space… BOOM! Magic happens.'

Harlem Stage KIDS DAY! brings an important dimension of Roxx's artistic practice to Harlem Stage, as she has developed an extensive body of work dedicated to young audiences and families. Through Divi Roxx Kids, she creates music and media designed to inspire, empower and entertain children, while encouraging creativity and self-expression. As the second Black woman ever nominated for a Best Children's Album Grammy, Roxx understands the power of representation for the next generation.

'Stepping into this new role at Harlem Stage, it is especially meaningful to me that one of the first events of the season centers children and families and invites them into a space filled with wonder and possibility, extending the potential for young people to explore and expand their imaginations,' said Roxx. 'I celebrate music that inspires kids to dream bigger, express themselves and harness the power of their own voices. Harlem Stage KIDS DAY! gives us an opportunity to create that kind of experience and to make some great music, move, play, discover something new and, most importantly, let families and kids know that this is a space for them, too.'

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