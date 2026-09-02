FROM SKY TO EARTH to Have World Premiere at Citizen Arts International Festival

NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Citizen Arts International Festival will present From Sky to Earth from James Brandon Lewis and Antoine Le Menestrel on September 12, 2026 at 5PM at NYCEDC's MADE Bush Terminal, 13 42nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11232. The event is free to attend, and tickets can be reserved at https://www.citizenartsinternational.org/from-sky-to-earth.

Acclaimed composer, saxophonist, and 2026 Guggenheim Fellow James Brandon Lewis joins French vertical dance pioneer Antoine Le Menestrel, Artistic Director of Cie Lézards Bleus, for the world premiere of From Sky to Earth.

From Sky to Earth reimagines New York City's built environment as a site of performance, transforming building façades into a dynamic stage where Le Menestrel's vertical dance meets Lewis's live, improvised score. Blurring the boundaries between architecture, performance, and live music, the work invites audiences to experience the city from an entirely new perspective.

'MADE Bush Terminal's historic architecture makes it a uniquely powerful setting for From Sky to Earth, as the artists respond in real time to the historic architecture and to one another,' said New York City Economic Development Corporation's Senior Vice President of Sunset Park Asset Management Jennifer Brown. 'This performance invites New Yorkers to experience the campus in an entirely new way and reflects our vision for MADE: preserving the site's century-old industrial heritage while creating new opportunities for culture, creativity, and community to thrive.'﻿

Based in Brooklyn, James Brandon Lewis is one of the most provocative and prolific musical voices of his generation, whose work fuses jazz, gospel, blues, and experimental improvisation. Named 'one of the fiercest sounds in jazz today' (The Guardian) with a 'penchant for unbound exploration' (Pitchfork), Lewis released his first album in 2014, followed by 15 more, including the award-winning Jesup Wagon (2021) and his most recent Omni(2026). Lewis has received accolades from NPR, the ASCAP Foundation, the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, and the MacDowell Foundation, among others. He was named Downbeat's Artist of the Year in 2025 and Saxophonist of the Year in 2026. James is a 2026 Guggenheim Fellow.

Antoine Le Menestrel is a French choreographer, dancer, and pioneering figure of 'vertical dance' (dance de façade), in which urban architecture becomes a choreographic surface. A former elite climber, he was one of the leading figures in the development of free climbing in the 1980s and worked internationally as a route-setter for climbing competitions, shaping the creative and performative dimensions of the sport. In 1992, he co-founded Cie Lézards Bleus, dedicated to site-specific vertical dance in public space. His work transforms facades, monuments, and industrial structures into theatrical and poetic landscapes, blending acrobatics, theatre, and live performance. He has presented work internationally and is widely recognized as a key innovator in contemporary vertical performance practice.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Brooklyn News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming