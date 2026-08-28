Broken Box Mime Theater's MYTH to Premiere at JACK

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Broken Box Mime Theater will present the world premiere of MYTH, Broken Box's first evening length work. Directed by Becky Baumwoll, this intimate production for 50 audience members will run from September 25 – October 18, 2026 at the storefront theater JACK.

In MYTH, Broken Box transports audiences to a foreign planet with two moons. Cue the alien flora and fauna! It is here, in a seemingly idyllic village among the extraterrestrial jungles, that a pair of unlikely lovers make a life-changing discovery.

MYTH uses speculative fiction and the vast storytelling power of the body to explore the cyclical nature of remembering, revising, and forgetting our history. How might the wisdom of our flawed ancestors still guide us? Where are we currently situated in our own cultural remembering? When we zoom out and expand our timeline, can we better ground ourselves in the present?

MYTH is performed by a seven-member ensemble of Broken Box Mime Theater veterans including Becky Baumwoll, Ismael Castillo, Julia Cavagna, Tia Cassmira, Duane Cooper, Deniz Erzaim, and Marissa Molnar and with understudy Tasha Milkman. The 65-minute work features an original score by Jack McGuire who performs live. MYTH is performed without any spoken language.

All performances of MYTH will be followed by an informal Sip N' Chat, where members of Broken Box share tea, cookies, and conversation with audiences.

Each Monday, Friday, and Saturday from September 28 through October 10, Broken Box will host affinity nights dedicated to a certain community, although all are welcome. These shows will be followed by a With Words Series, which features a post-show talkback between the cast and a special guest who is a leader in their field.

These affinity nights include:

Monday, September 28: Dancer Night for our colleagues in the dance community

Friday, October 2: Activist Night, Broken Box's way of saying thank you.

Saturday, October 3: Deaf Night. ASL interpretation provided for pre- and post-show

Monday, October 5: Industry Night for colleagues working in Theater

Friday, October 9: Teacher Night for full time educators.

Saturday, October 10: Global Night for mixed-language audiences.

Additionally, audience members new to mime are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early to get a live tour of some of the visual language used in MYTH, as well as an overview of mime technique and vocabulary. Led by a company member of Broken Box, this informal opportunity allows audiences to familiarize themselves with this art form.

Accessibility is a core value of Broken Box Mime Theater. With that in mind, all performances of MYTH will welcome audience vocalization. A Relaxed Performance will be held on Sunday October 11 at 2:00 PM. This special presentation is designed for individuals with disabilities and parents with very young children who may make involuntary noise during the show. Instead of lights only on the stage, house lights will be kept on at a low glow. The door to the small lobby will remain open during the show.

The creative team for MYTH includes Yang Yu (lighting design) and INSERT (production stage manager).

Twenty-one performances of MYTH will take place September 25 – October 18, 2026, at JACK, located at 20 Putnam Avenue in Brooklyn. Critics are welcome as of the first performance, Friday, September 25, for an opening on Monday, September 28. The performance schedule is Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM.

MYTH is recommended for adventurous audiences of 12 years and up. The anticipated running time is 65 minutes with no intermission. Tickets, which are $25 for general admission, $45 for reserved seating, and $15 for students, can be purchased at www.brokenboxmime.com.

JACK is accessible from the C or G train to Clinton-Washington and the S Shuttle to Franklin Ave. JACK is fully ADA compliant for wheelchair and mobility access needs.

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