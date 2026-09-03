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BLACK BOX to Have New York Premiere at Film Noir Cinema

Joshua Crone's film examining grief and trauma in post-9/11 New York will screen September 11, followed by a community talkback featuring Ruben D. Cruz.

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BLACK BOX to Have New York Premiere at Film Noir Cinema

Yellow Bicycle Company will present the New York premiere of Black Box, a new feature film written and directed by Joshua Crone, on Friday, September 11 at Film Noir Cinema in Brooklyn.

The screening will be followed by a community talkback featuring remarks from Ruben D. Cruz, a community advocate and candidate for New York State Assembly District 38.

Set one year after the attacks of September 11, 2001, Black Box examines personal grief, psychological trauma and the lingering effects of the attacks across New York City. The film follows interconnected New Yorkers navigating loss and recovery, including a traumatized firefighter struggling with his identity, a young man caught between military recruitment and family grief, and a grieving widow.

The ensemble cast includes Alec Stephens III, Veronika Vozniak, Stephanie Roseman, Richard Roddy, Thoeger Hansen and Tim Palmer.

Crone, a former Marine turned playwright and filmmaker, founded Yellow Bicycle Company, which produces independent theater and film exploring war, trauma and moral conflict. Black Box combines black-box chamber staging with street cinematography to explore the emotional landscape of post-9/11 New York.

Cruz is a lifelong New Yorker, small business owner and community organizer. During the talkback, he will address the resilience of New York neighborhoods and the role of communities in healing after collective trauma.

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