BAM Names Tamara McCaw as its Next President

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Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) has announced the appointment of Tamara McCaw as its next President. Following a nine-month-long international search, McCaw steps into the role after serving as Interim CEO since June 2025. She will partner closely with the Board of Trustees and senior leadership to shape BAM’s strategic vision and lead the organization into an exciting new chapter.

A dynamic and deeply collaborative leader, McCaw brings both a strong history with BAM and a bold, forward-looking perspective. She previously served as BAM’s Director of Government and Community Affairs, before joining The Shed as its inaugural Chief Civic Program Officer, where she helped launch the celebrated Open Call. In 2023, she founded Public Assembly, a practice dedicated to advancing work at the intersection of culture and social impact.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment for BAM, as the organization continues to expand its programming, welcome audiences back in full force, and deepen its impact across Brooklyn and beyond. With a legacy spanning more than 160 years, BAM remains a vital home for artists and a cornerstone of cultural life—energized by the creativity, resilience, and spirit of its community.