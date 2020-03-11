Young Brisbane Producers Create New Show To Support Aspiring Talent

At just 18 and 21, Brisbane theatre producers Liam and Kyle Head take their second instalment of 10 Act Cabaret straight to the Brisbane Powerhouse, April 7-9.

"A key part of The Head Bros vision for 10 Act Cabaret is giving aspiring talent the opportunity to perform in high-quality productions, and the Brisbane Powerhouse helps tick that box"

When asked about the success of their show last year, 18-year-old producer Liam Head believed it was what the show stood for that made it so popular,

"People love a good story, and 10 Act Cabaret is creating one we can follow both on and off the stage, one that people seem to resonate with."

10 Act Cabaret was created to give aspiring talent in Brisbane a small taste of the 'life on stage' that awaits them after their theatre studies. With tiresome university days, late-night shifts and little to no paid theatre gigs on the market, Head says it is "practical opportunities like this that help support young artists and keep their passion for the arts alive"

With a new theme, 10 Act Cabaret: A New Day will hit the Visy Theatre early April. Each of the 10 acts is tasked with creating a punchy 8-minute musical cabaret around the highly interpretive theme.

"We have ended up with 10 incredible stories from the acts, mostly comedic, but all telling some sort of tale about the adversities of life, and the decision we make to overcome them."

10 Act Cabaret: A New Day opens at the Visy Theatre, Brisbane Powerhouse on April 7-9th. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketek via https://theheadbros.com





