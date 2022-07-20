The Tallis Scholars Announce National Tour

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC), City Recital Hall and Melbourne Recital Centre today announced The Tallis Scholars, will return to Australia for a national tour, stopping by the QPAC Concert Hall for one night only on Wednesday 26 October 2022 with a sublime program of sacred choral music.



Led by Director Peter Phillips, the Music for the Sistine Chapel program explores the elite world of great Renaissance composers including Josquin des Prez, Giovani Pierluigi da Palestrina, Cristobal de Morales and Tomás Luis de Victoria, with music once written for the revered Sistine Chapel Choir, including Gregorio Allegri's iconic Miserere.

The Sistine Chapel Choir was the premiere singing body in Rome throughout the Renaissance period and the one which every Catholic musician, from anywhere in Europe, aspired to join.

All the composers to be heard in this exquisite program would have been in the orbit of the Choir, receiving performances there, or taking part in them; giving QPAC audiences the rare opportunity to hear music that was initially heavily guarded by the Pope.

For more than 40 years, The Tallis Scholars have established themselves as the world's leading exponents of Renaissance sacred music, creating a sound of astonishing beauty and blend.

Labelled "one of the UK's great cultural exports" by BBC Radio 3, the group has sought to bring Renaissance works to a wider audience in churches, cathedrals and leading venues around the world, including Royal Albert Hall, The Sistine Chapel, Carnegie Hall and Berliner Philharmoniker.



On returning to Australia for the first time since 2016, The Tallis Scholars Founder and Conductor Peter Phillips said he was delighted for what will be the choral ensemble's 10th visit.



"Singing here has meant a lot to us, since our first international tour was to Australia in 1985, Musica Viva taking a long punt on total unknowns," said Mr Phillips.

"Nearly 40 years later and approaching our 50th season, I remain indebted to those pioneering promoters who predicted a following for renaissance sacred polyphony on the concert stage. And I'm grateful to the continuing support of the promoters of today like QPAC whose staff and audience always make us feel so welcome."

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday 22 July at 9am via qpac.com.au or 136 246.

Tour Dates

Music for the Sistine Chapel Tour Dates

Tuesday 25 October - Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne

Wednesday 26 October - Queensland Performing Arts Centre, Brisbane

Thursday 27 October - City Recital Hall, Sydney