Southern Cross Soloists Announces 25th Anniversary 2020 Concert Series

Australia's leading chamber music ensemble, Brisbane based Southern Cross Soloists, will celebrate its 25th anniversary with an exquisite chamber music program and guest artist line-up in its 2020 concert series at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC).

The Soloists' 2020 concert series in QPAC's Concert Hall comprises three specially curated Sunday afternoon concerts in February, July and October; The Trumpet Unleashed with Miroslav Petkov, In the Footsteps of Giants and Souvenirs de Aranjuez with Slava Grigoryan.

Southern Cross Soloists Artistic Director Tania Frazer said 2020 will be a year-long celebration for the group, with a program dedicated to sublime chamber music, fond memories, and wonderful friends - both old and new.

"Southern Cross Soloists' journey began in 1995 as a group of friends coming together to play chamber music," Ms Frazer said.

"The ensemble has grown and developed over the years, and I am proud that it now sits at the forefront of the Australian classical music industry. We will be celebrating this significant milestone with our wonderful audiences as we present memorable and magical performances throughout the year," she said.

"Next year also marks ten years as a Company in Residence at QPAC, making 2020 a double milestone celebration for us.

"The theme of our silver jubilee celebration is close to the heart of Southern Cross Soloists: our friends. Over the last 25 years we have collaborated with so many incredible and inspiring artists, who have since become our dearest friends, and we are honoured to have many of them joining us for our 2020 concert season.

"Kicking off our anniversary year, we are delighted that Miroslav Petkov will return to perform with us again, after his electrifying Australian debut in 2018. As the Principal Trumpet of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, audiences can once again anticipate dazzling virtuosity from this outstanding musician in February.

"Our July concert will be the pinnacle of our celebrations, as we commemorate Southern Cross Soloists' quarter-century milestone with a 'Best of SXS' program of audience favourites showcasing the dynamic brilliance of our musicians.

"And to close our celebratory year, we are elated that the final concert will be headlined by ARIA Award-winning virtuoso guitarist and long-time friend of the Southern Cross Soloists, Slava Grigoryan, as we showcase a thrilling program of Spanish and French masterworks," said Ms Frazer.

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas extended his congratulations to the Southern Cross Soloists on its 25-year anniversary milestone.

"The Soloists have set the benchmark for Australian chamber music with their constantly evolving repertoire, collaborations with virtuoso musicians from Australia and around the world, intimate performance style and innovative annual programs," said Mr Kotzas.

"As part of our commitment to support local and national companies, and to develop a sustainable and vibrant performing arts industry, QPAC has been pleased to champion the Soloists as a Company- in- Residence since 2010.

"QPAC's ongoing partnership with Southern Cross Soloists has increased audiences for chamber music and contributed to the development and performance of new Australian works.

"I commend Tania Frazer and her Soloists in their achievements over the past 25 years. I am sure patrons will enjoy their celebratory 2020 program, and we can look forward to more world-class, accessible and inspiring performances from this unique and locally grown ensemble," said Mr Kotzas.

The Soloists herald the start of their silver anniversary celebrations with The Trumpet Unleashed featuring guest artist Miroslav Petkov in QPAC's Concert Hall on Sunday 23 February 2020.

Unleashing a powerful mix of virtuosity and supreme artistry, this concert features Maurice Andre's iconic arrangement of Vivaldi's Trumpet Concerto, Rachmaninov's stunning Romances arranged for trumpet solo and Stravinsky's ballet masterpiece Petrushka, showcasing the heroic trumpet in one of the instrument's most challenging works of all time. Finishing with the quintessential La Virgen de la

Macarena by legendary Mexican trumpet virtuoso, Rafael Mendez, this concert offers a rare chance to hear one of the most exciting trumpet soloists in the world today.

The second concert, In the Footsteps of Giants on Sunday 19 July 2020, continues the celebrations with a program of masterworks and audience favourites including Debussy's Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune Bruch's evocative Kol Nidrei and Berlioz's Harold in Italy. Showcasing the virtuosity of each of the Soloists, the program concludes with Gershwin's jazz piano masterpiece, Rhapsody in Blue and a toast to celebrate 25 years of chamber music.

Souvenirs de Aranjuez with Slava Grigoryan on Sunday, 18 October 2020 will close the celebratory 2020 Concert Series at QPAC in captivating style. Featuring an inspired program of Spanish and French masterworks, the Soloists with guest artist, acclaimed guitarist Slava Grigoryan, will traverse through European musical history, moving from the sizzling guitar works of the Spanish Baroque to the evocative masterpieces of Belle Epoque greats, Debussy and Ravel. This exotic program will also briefly visit Australian shores with the world premiere of a new work by Sydney composer Natalie Nicholas, before culminating with the sultry, intoxicating beauty of Joaquin Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez.

Concert package and individual tickets for Southern Cross Soloists' 2020 season at QPAC are on sale now. To book visit www.qpac.com.au or phone 136 246.

Southern Cross Soloists are supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.





