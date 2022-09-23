Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SUNSHINE SUPER GIRL at Brisbane Festival

Review: SUNSHINE SUPER GIRL at Brisbane Festival

This production runs until September 24

Australia - Brisbane News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

Brisbane Festival's Sunshine Super Girl was a grand slam night of storytelling.

Review: SUNSHINE SUPER GIRL at Brisbane Festival

Set designer Romanie Harper transformed QPAC's Playhouse Theatre into a tennis stadium, complete with a net, an umpires chair, white lines and a set of bleachers filled with audience members. It makes sense when you're exploring the life and achievements of one of Australia's iconic tennis champions. Written and directed by Yorta Yorta/ Gunaikurnai woman Andrea James, Sunshine Super Girl is a biographical play that explores Evonne Goolagong's journey to fame, from her hometown tennis club in Barellan to the fabled grassed Wimbledon Centre Court.

Sylistically, the play merges between the biographical narration of the main character, (played by Ella Ferris), dramatised portrayals of her life events and movement sequences by Vicki Van Hout (Wiradjuri) which blend together ballet, contemporary dance and tennis technique. With additional choreography by Katina Olsen, one of the productions' most admirable qualities was the way in which the choregraphers integrated First Nations movement and use of spoken word into the movement sequences; making the scenes more emotionally-charged. Movement was very much the backbone of this work which in a play about sport felt like a very artistic way to bring an athletes story to life.

Review: SUNSHINE SUPER GIRL at Brisbane Festival

Ferris played Goolagong as a bubbly, ambitious and optimistic despite the adversity's and racial prejudices that stood in her way. In a sport known for it's bratty personalities, it was refreshing to witness the story of someone who gave all of themselves purely for the love of the game. Not to mention that Ferris voice as the narrator was simultaneously calming yet authorative, which is what you need for a 95 minute piece of theatre. One of Ferris' notable scenes was when she was called the 'N' word for the first time by a rival tennis player. The look on Ferris' face and the hurt and confusion in her voice could be felt by all. One of my favourite scenes was when we saw Ferris seated in the umpire chair, tossing an imaginary fishing line into the river as she addressed the audience - a scene which bookeneded the play in such a nuanced way.

The ensemble - Kirk Page, Lincoln Elliott, Jax Compton and Katina Olsen - were each as important players as Ferris in bringing this story to life. The way the actors effortlessly jumped from role to role, from dialect to dialect was like watching a game of tennis itself.

Karen Norris lighting design and Mic Gruchy's video media design were also one to note; transforming the stage from tennis court to tennis court all over the world before taking us back to country New South Wales.

Sunshine Super Girl is not one to miss. Catch it will you still can! Set, point, match!

Rating: 5 Stars


Regional Awards


From This Author - Virag Dombay

Virag Dombay is an award-winning actor, director, playright and theatric critic who has been engrossed in the theatric world from a young age. She has been involved in a variety of children’s... (read more about this author)


Review: SUNSHINE SUPER GIRL at Brisbane FestivalReview: SUNSHINE SUPER GIRL at Brisbane Festival
September 23, 2022

Brisbane Festival's Sunshine Super Girl was a grand slam night of storytelling.
Review: TIDDAS at La BoiteReview: TIDDAS at La Boite
September 14, 2022

What did our critic think ofThere is certainly enjoyment to be had while watching Tiddas and a sense of empowerment from it's characters, however, it is another example of a play that needed dramaturgical support in it's adaption from a book to a play; especially a book that some critics have deemed 'chick-lit'. TIDDAS at La Boite?
Review: FOURTEEN by shake & stirReview: FOURTEEN by shake & stir
September 4, 2022

shake and stir has done it again! Their brand new work Fourteen, adapted from Shannon Molloy's memoir of the same name, is the perfect night at the theatre
Interview: Helen Cassidy and Karen Crone on FOURTEEN by shake & stirInterview: Helen Cassidy and Karen Crone on FOURTEEN by shake & stir
August 21, 2022

shake & stir, one of Australia's leading contemporary theatre companies is debuting their new work Fourteen, an adaptation of award-winning journalist Shannon Molloy's memoir about growing up gay in central Queensland at Brisbane Festival this year. With a star-studded creative team and cast from Brisvegas, it brings me great joy to introduce this interview, allbeit a virtual one, that I had the joy of doing with cast members and Brisbane theatre royality Helen Cassidy and Karen Crone on their roles in the production.
Review: CHARLIE'S AUNT at Growl TheatreReview: CHARLIE'S AUNT at Growl Theatre
August 12, 2022

Growl Theatre’s production of Brandon Thomas’ Charley’s Aunt was a rollicking Victorian romantic farce.