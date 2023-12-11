Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards

Queensland Performing Arts Centre Announces Leadership Transition 

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) has begun the search for a successor to its longstanding and distinguished Chief Executive, John Kotzas AM.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

JERSEY BOYS Reimagined With Stellar Cast And Creative Team Struts Into QPAC This February Photo 1 JERSEY BOYS Reimagined With Stellar Cast And Creative Team Struts Into QPAC This February
SIX THE MUSICAL Continues Its Global Record- Breaking Success Announcing New Australian T Photo 2 SIX THE MUSICAL Continues Its Global Record- Breaking Success Announcing New Australian Tour  
The Internationally Acclaimed French Production PIAF! To Tour Australia In 2024 Photo 3 The Internationally Acclaimed French Production PIAF! To Tour Australia In 2024
PIAF! THE SHOW Will Embark on Tour of Australia Photo 4 PIAF! THE SHOW Will Embark on Tour of Australia

Queensland Performing Arts Centre Announces Leadership Transition 

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) has begun the search for a successor to its longstanding and distinguished Chief Executive, John Kotzas AM, who will complete his appointment in December 2024. Mr Kotzas first joined QPAC as an Education Officer in 1989 and rose to the position of Chief Executive in December 2008. 

 

 

Chair of the Board of Trustees, Professor Peter Coaldrake AO, acknowledged John's extraordinary contribution not only to QPAC but also to the development of the performing arts in Queensland and Australia over his long career. “John is regarded, with good justification, as a commanding figure who has been at the forefront of the arts sector for a long period,” he added. 

 

 

 

“Through its outstanding successes—including audacious international partnerships, new local commissions, and a growing focus on First Nations peoples and culture—QPAC is now in an enviable position. Audience numbers have rebounded post-pandemic with recent annual attendance at more than 1.2 million patrons, including interstate and overseas guests. And the finalisation of the new 1500-seat theatre will make QPAC the largest performing arts venue in the Southern Hemisphere,” Coaldrake said. 

 

 

“It is a testament to John's leadership that many of the organisation's achievements have been accomplished over a period in which QPAC has had to deal with major disruptions: two major flooding events, in 2011 and 2022, and a global pandemic whose impact on QPAC's business and the entire arts ecosystem was fundamental and far-reaching. With the new theatre due for completion later next year and the Olympics on the horizon, QPAC has extraordinary opportunities ahead.”  

 

 

The Board of Trustees has initiated an international search for a new CEO and will be assisted in the search by Anthony Armstrong of Russell Reynolds. 

 

 

There will be a public opportunity hosted by QPAC in November next year to properly celebrate John's outstanding career and to express community gratitude for his contribution to QPAC's standing as one of the nation's most significant cultural venues. 
 



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Brisbane

1
Single Tickets to Queensland Theatres 2024 Season Go On Sale Today Photo
Single Tickets to Queensland Theatre's 2024 Season Go On Sale Today

Single tickets to Queensland Theatre’s 2024 Season will go on sale from 4 December, meaning theatre lovers can secure their spot to any of the seven plays taking centre stage next year, including the world premiere of Round The Twist The Musical.

2
JERSEY BOYS Reimagined With Stellar Cast And Creative Team Struts Into QPAC This February Photo
JERSEY BOYS Reimagined With Stellar Cast And Creative Team Struts Into QPAC This February

Prospero Arts and Queensland Performing Arts Centre have announced Jersey Boys, The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will be presented in QPAC's Concert Hall from 8 to 11 February 2024. 

3
PASIONES: An Improvised Telenovela Comes to PIP Theatre Photo
PASIONES: An Improvised Telenovela Comes to PIP Theatre

Pasiones: An Improvised Telenovela is a spicy, dramatic comedy that showcases love, scandal, and heart. The captivating plot and characters are created on the spot and based on the audience's suggestions! This Christmas season at PIP Theatre, Pasiones promises to be nice, but a little bit naughty.

4
Kate Fitzpatrick Joins the Cast of the Australian Tour of GASLIGHT Photo
Kate Fitzpatrick Joins the Cast of the Australian Tour of GASLIGHT

One of Australia's most accomplished actors and writers, Kate Fitzpatrick, will join the cast of the highly-anticipated play, Gaslight, which will tour across Australia from February 2024. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Australia - Brisbane SHOWS
The Ring Cycle in Australia - Brisbane The Ring Cycle
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (12/01-12/23)
Dinosaur World Live in Australia - Brisbane Dinosaur World Live
Brisbane Powerhouse (1/09-1/14)
The History of the Devil in Australia - Brisbane The History of the Devil
Metro Arts (11/22-12/16)
RENT in Australia - Brisbane RENT
Playhouse, QPAC (1/27-2/04)
Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit in Australia - Brisbane Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit
Brisbane Powerhouse (5/09-5/12)
Aida in Australia - Brisbane Aida
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (12/06-12/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You