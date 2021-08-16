Queensland Ballet Postpones PETER AND THE WOLF to 2022

The Queensland Ballet team has made the decision to postpone Queensland Ballet's imaginative retelling of Peter and the Wolf until 2022.

Refunds will happen automatically, and you do not need to contact QTIX, Queensland Ballet's ticketing service provider, unless your credit card details have changed. If this is the case for you, please email refunds@qtix.com.au or call QTIX 136246 with your booking reference.

Refunds for all children's pre-performance workshops will also be automatically refunded by Queensland Ballet.

Stay up to date on all announcements at https://www.queenslandballet.com.au/2021/peter-and-the-wolf.

Queensland Ballet's Greg Horsman gives the story a contemporary twist. Peter is a scout that goes on an adventure with his grandfather to the zoo. Danced to an extended version of the original score by Sergei Prokofiev, each instrument represents a character. Peter is represented by the string family; the delicate bluebird follows the notes of the flute while the stealthy wolf is portrayed by the French horns. We all love old Grandpa as he moves steadily to the sound of the bassoon.

Composed as an introduction to the orchestra for children, this lively production fits perfectly with Queensland Ballet's 'My First Ballet series', inspiring the littlest of ballet lovers.