Opera Australia Postpones THE RING CYCLE to 2021

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, Opera Australia has made the decision to postpone The Ring Cycle. The performances originally scheduled for late 2020 will now take place from 29 October to 20 November 2021.

Current ticketholders will receive an email advising them of the rescheduled dates and their ticketing options. If you have any questions, please get in touch at customerservice@opera.org.au.

Come on an exhilarating adventure with men and maidens, gods and giants, dragons and dwarves. As greed and violence threaten to destroy the heavens and earth, a glimmer of hope rises from an unexpected source.

This is Wagner's Ring Cycle - the pinnacle of opera - a 15-hour epic performed over four nights.

Enjoy a week in sunny Queensland and see a spectacular new production by visionary Chinese director Chen Shi-Zheng.

In 2021, he'll explore Wagner's legendary tale through a futuristic lens. His global vision imagines a parallel universe where many cultures walk together. Towering, moving digital panels create an immersive virtual world. Astonishing costumes and props imagine an unknown future.

French conductor Philippe Auguin has conducted the Ring Cycle more than a dozen times. He leads a cast of international stars including Vitalij Kowaljow, Stefan Vinke and Allison Oakes.

They join some of Australia's most accomplished performers to bring you the memorable music of the Ring Cycle.

Learn more at https://opera.org.au/brisbane/ring-cycle.

