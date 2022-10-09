MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL to Play Brisbane in 2023

Global Creatures has announced that Moulin Rouge! The Musical will commence performances at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) in May 2023.

Presale tickets for the Brisbane season of the first Australian produced musical to win the Tony AwardÂ® for Best Musical, will be available to waitlist members from Monday 14th November 2022. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday 17 November 2022.

The 10-time Tony AwardÂ® winning musical sees Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film come to life onstage remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza that is currently wowing audiences across the globe, from Broadway, to the West End and Brisbane is next!

Global Creatures CEO and Producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical Carmen Pavlovic said: "We are so proud to bring this spectacular show with an all-Australian cast to Brisbane in May 2023! Brisbane audiences are always so wonderfully engaged, and we can't wait to see their reaction to this big, bold production that has been adored by audiences in Melbourne and Sydney. We look forward to seeing QPAC ready to rouge when the production arrives next year!"

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said: "We are delighted to be working with Global Creatures to bring this multi-award-winning Australian production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical to QPAC in its Queensland premiere season from May next year. Queensland audiences love blockbuster musicals, and many will have been keenly anticipating this spectacular production coming to our State for the first time. When this dazzling adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's iconic film produced by acclaimed Australian company Global Creatures lights up the Lyric Theatre stage, it is sure to be one of the highlights of our 2023 program."

Newcomer Des Flanagan as bohemian dreamer Christian, stars opposite the sparkling diamond Alinta Chidzey who plays Satine, Simon Burke AO plays legendary club impresario Harold Zidler and Montmarte's resident artistes include Ryan Gonzalez as Santiago. The club's famed entertainers known as the 'Lady M's' will be played by Samantha Dodemaide as Nini, Olivia VÃ¡squez as Arabia, Ruva Ngwenya as La Chocolat, and Christopher J Scalzo as Babydoll.

The New York Times called it 'pure escapism' and a 'cloud-surfing, natural high of a production'. While Broadway World said, "Derek McLane's Tony Award winning, exquisitely sumptuous scenic design, decadently lit by Justin Townsend's Tony AwardÂ® winning lighting design, is alone worth the ticket price, even before the show begins!"

Following the recent opening of the Sydney season, The Sydney Morning Herald wrote "You don't just go to see Moulin Rouge! The Musical, you enter its world." Time Out wrote, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical is every bit the 'spectacular spectacular' fans have waited for, bursting onto the stage with the same visual splendour and captivating music that made Baz Luhrmann's film such a hit." The Daily Telegraph wrote, "You can't help but leave with a smile on your face, toes still tapping."

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and - above all - Love. With a book by John Logan, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Bringing Moulin Rouge! The Musical to the stage was a decade-long journey spanning 3 continents, encompassing 75 songs credited to 165 songwriters, administered by 31 publishers, representing over 160 years of music.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. It is currently playing on Broadway in New York, touring North America, playing in London's West End with upcoming productions set for Cologne, Tokyo and Seoul. The Executive Producer of the Australian production is Angela Dalton, Global Creatures.

Join the waitlist by Sunday 13 November 2022 for priority access to pre-sale tickets from Monday 14 November 2022 on the QPAC Moulin Rouge! The Musical event page at qpac.com.au.



Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday 17th November 2022 exclusively at qpac.com.au or phone 136 246.



For those wishing to be surrounded by the action, a limited number of Can Can table seats are available at every performance.



ABOUT MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musicalâ€¯is the winner of ten 2021 Tony AwardsÂ® including Best Musical, an Olivier Award, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.â€¯



Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony AwardÂ® winner Alex Timbers (other credits include Here Lies Love, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Peter and the Starcatcher) with a book by Tony AwardÂ® winner John Logan (also three-time Academy Award nominee including for Gladiator and The Aviator), choreography by Tony AwardÂ® winner Sonya Tayeh (also Lucille Lortel Award for Kung Fu and Emmy winner) and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony AwardÂ® winner Justin Levine (other credits include Here Lies Love, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).



The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony AwardÂ® winner Derek McLane (sets; other credits include Beautiful - The Carole King Musical), Tony AwardÂ® and Olivier Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes; other credits include The King and I, My Fair Lady), Tony AwardÂ® winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony AwardÂ® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design; other credits include Come From Away), Sarah Cimino (make-up design) and Tony AwardÂ® winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Australian casting is by Lisa Campbell and Jim Carnahan.



Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular... Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.



Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.



As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.



Released by 20th Century Fox, Baz Luhrmann's MOULIN ROUGE! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy AwardsÂ®, the film was nominated for eight OscarsÂ®, including Best Picture, and won two.

ABOUT MOULIN ROUGE OF PARIS

The Moulin Rouge of Paris, managed by Jean-Jacques Clerico (CEO), is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artists stepped out into the limelight. Today, the Moulin Rouge and its 60 artists present the FÃ©erie revue show: two hours of amazement between cabaret and music hall styles where dance scenes and surprise acts intersperse - without forgetting the Moulin Rouge's most emblematic dance, the French Cancan! Since its creation, the Moulin Rouge of Paris has always been an invitation to live and share all the emotions and effervescence of a unique party extravaganza. http://www.moulinrouge.fr/

Photo Credit: Michelle Grace Hunder