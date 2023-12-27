Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards

METAVERSE OF MAGIC Comes to QPAC in January

The event will take place on 4 January.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

POPULAR


Metaverse of Magic comes to QPAC in January 2024. The event will take place on 4 January.

Go on a thrilling quest with Lenoxx (Ash Magic) as he journeys through the metaverse to face four masters of illusion, unlocking the secrets of magic along the way. Interact live using your phone to complete challenges, compete with fellow audience members to win prizes, and meet incredible magicians on every level of the game!

Bringing together the most renowned illusionists from around the globe, this game changing theatrical epic combines breathtaking illusions, stunning stagecraft and cutting edge technology in an astounding extravaganza that has something for everyone.




