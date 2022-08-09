MARY POPPINS Brisbane Season is Now On Sale

One of the world's most loved musicals is coming to the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) this October with tickets now on sale for MARY POPPINS.

Hot on the heels of its critically acclaimed Sydney season, QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said tickets would be sure to sell fast for this musical favourite.

"MARY POPPINS is a timeless musical that has a great Queensland connection with original author PL Travers born in the Queensland town of Maryborough," Mr Kotzas said.



"This production of Travers' much-loved story fittingly features two acclaimed Queensland musical theatres stars with Stefanie Jones as Mary Poppins and Jack Chambers as Bert leading a brilliant all-Australian cast.

"When MARY POPPINS was last at QPAC in 2012, it wowed audiences and we know it will do the same again for a whole new generation."

Seen by tens of millions of people worldwide, this magical stage adaption includes dazzling choreography, incredible effects and the unforgettable songs from the original film as well as new songs and additional music by Olivier award-winning George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

"We know Brisbane audiences love musicals and MARY POPPINS, with the creative might of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh behind it, is one of those that sets the bar incredibly high for all other productions. It will surely be a must-see musical and will no doubt be one of our most popular seasons of the year."

Tickets are now on sale via www.qpac.com.au for performances from Saturday 22 October to Sunday 11 December.