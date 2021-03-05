Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MAGIC BEACH is Coming To Brisbane This April

This show comes from the team behind The Gruffalo and The 13-, 26-, 52-, 78- and 91-Storey Treehouses.

Mar. 5, 2021  

MAGIC BEACH is Coming To Brisbane This April

The majestic and much-loved production Magic Beach returns to Brisbane after a sell-out season at Brisbane Powerhouse in November. It will play a strictly limited season at QUT Gardens Theatre from 7 April 2021.

From the team behind The Gruffalo and The 13-, 26-, 52-, 78- and 91-Storey Treehouses, this new Australian adaptation from multi-award winning playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer is a celebration of the power of the imagination and the differences that make every child special.

This is the first of Alison Lester AM's classic picture books to be adapted, and it comes to life on stage in a wonderful world of text, song, light, shadow and movement.

Lester has been delighting younger readers - and their parents - for more than 30 years with her beautiful, illustrated children's picture books. She was the Children's Laureate from 2011-2013 and was also one of the 5 Australian Legends of Children's Literature that Australia Post featured on a Stamp.

Bookings: https://www.gardenstheatre.qut.edu.au/whats-on/2020/magic-beach


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Always Off Book Unisex T-Shirt
Alice Ripley: Original Art T-Shirt
Dancer Sticker

Related Articles View More Australia - Brisbane Stories
ALICE IN WONDERLAND Announced At QPAC for School Holidays! Photo

ALICE IN WONDERLAND Announced At QPAC for School Holidays!

Amanda Muggleton Returns To Brisbanes Twelfth Night Theatre This April Photo

Amanda Muggleton Returns To Brisbane's Twelfth Night Theatre This April

The Tap Pack Confirms Major Queensland and New South Wales Tour To Proceed Photo

The Tap Pack Confirms Major Queensland and New South Wales Tour To Proceed

Interview | Composer and Musician Matt Hsu Photo

Interview | Composer and Musician Matt Hsu


More Hot Stories For You

  • Opéra National de Paris Cancels Performances Through April 5
  • VIDEO: Paris Opera Ballet Broadcasts its Annual Fundraising Gala
  • Paris Opera Will Take Action Against Racism and Work For Diversity Within its Company
  • Chorus Master Of Dutch National Opera Appointed At The Opéra National De Paris