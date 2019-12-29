LIME CORDIALE, TIA GOSTELOW AND DOGMA at Woodford Folk Festival

To be honest, the act I was most looking forward to at Woodford 2019/20 was Lime Cordiale and boy did they deliver. The Australian alternative pop rock duo took the amphitheatre stage by storm, playing hits including Robbery and Dirt Cheap, all of which I sang to at the top of my lungs. A big thumbs up goes up to the trombone guy, who had such panache. Lime Cordiale had the biggest crowd I've ever seen at the amphitheater stage and they were all grooving their hearts out, as was I. If only they were playing again in the festival...

Triple J artist Tia Gostelow had the typical indie sound; melancholy and bittersweet. Her set included songs had the norm thematic explorations or coming of age and falling in and out of love. The sound levels for the band, in comparison to that of Gostelow's microphone were much too loud and resulted in quite a few audience members leaving after the first song. Although Gostelow tried to fight it, most of her lyrics were lost. Therefore, as an audience member, it was difficult to connect to her lyrics and her voice as an artist.

Sydney-based, funky jazz band Dogma had the audience releasing their inner dance at the Pineapple Lounge. This up and coming band consists of six band members playing six different instruments that blend together, blending together to create a groovy, New Orleans-esque vibe. Their set included covers of popular songs, not so known songs and originals. A highlight from their set was the Bug Song, in which the audience suggested bugs which the band members interpreted musically on their instruments. As with most jazz bands, their set included some fantastic solo work and some very sensual saxophone playing while trying to woo an audience member.

Woodford Folk Festival | 27th December - 1st Jan





