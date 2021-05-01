INTERVIEW: International dancer Roymata Holmes on his new work I AM KING. I AM QUEEN. at Anywhere Festival

Next up on my Broadwayworld local artists interview segment internationally renowned dancer, Roymata Holmes. I was very fortunate to get a chance to have a chat Roymata about work, which he has co-written with Heidi Manche, I AM KING. I AM QUEEN which is making its debut at Anywhere Festival from the 15th-16th of May at the Sideshow, West End. Here's what Roymata had to say..

VIRAG: Your work 'I Am King, I am Queen' is making it's Brisvegas debut at the Sideshow as a part of Anywhere Festival next month. How are rehearsals going?

ROYMATA: Rehearsals are well underway and were having a lot of fun, I get to make mistakes and refine my art a little more with each rehearsal. I do have quite a bit of lines to learn which is a new world to me - dance and choreography is where I'm most comfortable, but this show is not designed to be comfortable.

VIRAG: I imagine that it must be equally as exhilarating as scary to be putting on a show about your own story for a live audience. Why have you decided to share this work and this story now?

ROYMATA: For the majority of my life, I felt I had to hide and suppress my authentic self to fit into the football circle. I dimmed my own light so I wouldn't been seen for the wrong reasons, but as I grew older and wiser, I learnt by being my own authentic self was going to attract the right people who would appreciate me and my gifts. Creating this autobiographical show is reclaiming my voice, reclaiming my truth and reclaiming my brown queer body.

VIRAG: Your work explores the power of gender and embraces gender fluidity using dance, music and storytelling. What was the creative process like for this work?

ROYMATA: The creative process is one of my favourite components of making a show! The character is essentially myself, so I'm able to really play and explore more about myself as an artist and human. Being gender-fluid is my superpower. The fact I a brown queer body get to act and dance on stage for 45mins to tell my story is success.

VIRAG: What do you hope that the audience feels after viewing your work?

I'm not hear to change anyone's perspective on Drag Queens. My only hope is that the next time they see a drag queen in the street, club or theatre venue; really see us, say hello. At the end of the night, we're still humans, we have somebody that loves us and is waiting for us to get home just like you do. Treat us with the kindness and compassion you want to be treated.

VIRAG: Lastly, how we can we support your work and future projects?

ROYMATA: You can support me by coming along to my performance and showing up to other Queer events like this. Be an ally, support queer artist making Art in your city!

Tickets: https://anywhere.is/event/iamkingiamqueen-2021-05-15/