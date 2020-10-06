Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances take place 25 November - 5 December 2020.

Hayward Street Studios presents Misfits School Of Arts. Performances take place 25 November - 5 December 2020.

In a little town just outside of somewhere, retired performer Eglentine Fitzgerald welcomes the newest co-hort of rag-tag youngsters to her Misfits School of Arts. Over the course of a year, we follow this band of merry muppets as they pursue their Broadway dreams.

From fear of wearing tights in ballet to trying to out-sing everybody at all times, to blossoming young love and the pain of heartbreak, and the ever-present question of who will get a solo at the end of year showcase, this hilarious coming-of-age story is both thigh-slappingly funny and heart-warmingly touching.

Don't miss this original new musical from Dennett Hudson & Tim O'Connor about the joys and perils of pursuing a life in the arts that reminds us that in a world where not everyone fits, its okay to be a misfit.

Presented by BAMT and featuring the students of BAMT's full time Performance Course.

Learn more and book here.

Go behind the scenes of rehearsals in the video below:


