Green Jam Unlocked Free Live Music Is Back At QPAC

Running for over 10 years, QPAC's Green Jam is a mainstay of Brisbane's Friday night live music.

Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC's) much-loved free live music sessions return for a special six-week season with Green Jam Unlocked on the Melbourne Street Green from this Friday 6 November 2020.



Running for over 10 years, QPAC's Green Jam is a mainstay of Brisbane's Friday night live music scene showcasing the best of emerging and established local artists from industry partners Queensland Conservatorium - Griffith University (QCGU), Jazz Music Institute, JMC Academy and more.

After a year unlike any other, Green Jam Unlocked marks the return of this Brisbane favourite for the first time since March with a fresh line-up, featuring musicians from QCGU and Digi Youth Arts.

Set to kick off the season with their euphoric music style is Brisbane-based jazz and contemporary group the Melissa Clarke Trio, featuring vocalist Melissa Clarke with Theo Parrot on keys and Bernie Morgan on bass.

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said the time was right for Green Jam to return to the Melbourne St Green, welcoming back the local community to the Centre.

"Green Jam has long connected us to the local music industry and last year alone the initiative provided performance opportunities to more than 60 bands and 200 individual artists," Mr Kotzas said.

"We're so pleased to be hosting this weekly event again as we seek to increase accessibility to the arts via free programming while also providing a nurturing atmosphere for emerging artists to develop."

In line with QPAC's COVID Safe Plan, capacity will be limited and patrons will be required to check in via QPAC's COVID Safe app for contact tracing purposes.

Heritage Bank continues its long-term support of Green Jam in 2020, helping QPAC to provide regular free performances, and a platform for established and emerging artists to broaden their audience.

Green Jam is supported through the Queensland Government's $22.5 million two-year Arts and Cultural Recovery Package.

For Green Jam Unlocked program* information go to https://www.qpac.com.au/green-jam.

