FROZEN Will Open In Brisbane This February

Brisbane audiences will experience the magic of Disney's Frozen when the much-anticipated Brisbane season of the hit Broadway musical opens in February 2022.

A waitlist to be first in line for tickets is now open at frozen musical.com.au. Those who sign up prior to Sunday 7th November 2021 will get priority access to tickets with pre-sales beginning at 9am on Monday 8th November 2021.

The incredible new production from the producers of Aladdin, The Lion King and Mary Poppins opens at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) in February 2022, following successful seasons in Sydney and Melbourne.

The Australian principal cast features Queensland's own Courtney Monsma as Anna, Jemma Rix in the role of Elsa, Matt Lee as Olaf, Thomas McGuane as Hans, Sean Sinclair as Kristoff, Aljin Abella as Weselton and sharing the role of Sven, Jonathan MacMillan and Lochie McIntrye.