Embrace The Joy Of Music in 2021 With SXS and Guests at QPAC

Celebrate the joy of music and be swept away on a musical journey in 2021 with Australia's leading chamber music ensemblea??Southern Cross Soloists' (SXS) Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Series.

Southern Cross Soloistsa??Artistic Directora??Tania Frazera??said following the challenges of 2020, the ensemble was brimming with excitement to present, in conjunction with QPAC, its 2021 QPAC Concert Series.

"Last year really highlighted how much we value the arts as part of our daily lives, in particular live performance. It's not until something is unexpectedly taken away that we suddenly realise how much we miss it... and deeply cherish it," Ms Frazer said.

"2020 marked Southern Cross Soloists' 25tha??anniversary, and while we were unable to present our full scheduled program at QPAC, includinga??Souvenirs de Aranjueza??in October, we are thrilled to now bring this special event to audiences as our first concert in 2021, followed by two other vivid concerts later in the year.a??a??a??



"Our three QPAC season concerts recognise and celebrate the joy that music brings us and its importance in our daily life. It's fascinating to look back through history to see that humans of all races and cultural backgrounds have always been independently drawn to creating music since the dawn of time. Music seems to be ingrained in our DNA.

"We are delighted that ARIA Award winning virtuoso guitarist and long-time friend, Slava Grigoryan will join us for a scintillating program of Spanish and French masterworks in Souvenirs de Aranjuez on Sunday 21 February.

"We adore playing with Slava and our audiences love watching him. From his sensitive musical spirit to his incredible virtuosic dexterity, Slava never fails to mesmerize both the audience and his fellowa??musicians.

"This uplifting concert will traverse European musical history, from the sizzling guitar works of the Spanish Baroque to the evocative masterpieces of Belle Époque greats Debussy and Ravel. It also showcases the passionate Concierto de Aranjuez by Rodrigo.



"On 11 July we will present Dreams and Visions, a visceral and richly flavoured program of musical frescos, inspired by misty apparitions and art, featuring Debussy's evocative Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune and Ravel's mythical ballet, Daphnis and Chloé, plus a new work by Joe Twist especially created for SXS and featuring SXS' Artist-in-Residence, didgeridoo soloist Chris Williams.

"For our final 2021 concert, we are delighted to be joined by international coloratura soprano, Alexandra Flood following her acclaimed guest performance with the SXS in 2019. Heavenly Life, on Sunday 24 October, offers a thrillingly virtuosic program that highlights every trick in the coloratura book, as well as music's immense power of expression.

"We hope you join us for these concerts at the wonderful QPAC Concert Hall this year, as we joyously share our love of music and live performance with faithful and new audiences," said Ms Frazer.



Presented by Southern Cross Soloists and QPAC