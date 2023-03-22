EVERYBODY NOW! Launches Storyteller-in-Residence Project

Gold Coast arts organisation Everybody NOW! has created the Storyteller-In-Residence Project - a five-part mini documentary style film series, diving into the lives of five marvelous humans from across South East Queensland, who manifest movement in their lives through roller skating, music, poetry or dance.

Created by Storyteller, Film Maker and Musician, Brisbane's Tnee Dyer, the Storyteller-In-Residence Series seeks to discover the transcendental power of movement and unlock the mysteries of connection to our bodies, ourselves and each other.

Armed with the provocation "What Moves You?", Tnee spent 6 months meeting and moving with the interviewees, who had each been a part of a different Everybody NOW! production or project over the last year. His five subjects all provide a unique perspective into this question, spanning across generations, backgrounds and creative influences.

â€¢ From 16-year-old rockstar-in-the-making Josh Murphy; to

â€¢ Margo Knox discovering slam poetry in her late seventies; to

â€¢ a force of nature and female drummer from Ipswich, Dee Bradbery;

â€¢ Street dancer from Coomera Jazi Oathman; and

â€¢ Skate Australia Roller Derby Team powerhouse, from mighty Wulkuraka, Carla Baxter.

Executive Director Kate Baggerson says, "We believe that everyone has a story to tell. As a community when we listen more deeply to stories that are not our own, we can grow and learn, becoming more connected to ourselves and each other. Tnee has captured the everyday lives of these extraordinary folks in such a beautiful way, that I think we can all gain a new perspective on the value of movement in our lives to feel great!"

People can enjoy and find inspiration in movement in these 3min bite sized stories by visiting www.everybodynow.com.au/project/storyteller-in-residence/

Episode One stars 16 year old Josh Murphy from Currumbin who reflects on that time he got to play on a massive stage with David Gleeson from The Screaming Jets, an unexpected something came over him, which in Josh's words made him 'totally lose it'.

Episode 2 stars street roller-skater Carla Baxter who shares words of wisdom about giving yourself permission to fail and learn. It's called a bitumen tax, and it is as painful as it sounds! She believes everybody deserves to feel the strength of their body and their voice and that maybe roller skating can change the world, or at least those of us in it.

Episode 3 stars Margo Knox from Coombabah with a series of truth bombs about ditching gurus and inspiration quotes, and listening to that inner voice. Through poetry - in particular Gran Slam (slam poetry for the over 65's) - she has found that voice and has felt the impact of using it.

Episode 4 stars Dee Bradbery who can only be described as a force of nature. She believes music can be an ignition for change and loves to see the transfer of energy from her behind the drums to the audience. Dee wants to move you and hopes she will leave a lasting impact.

Episode 5 stars Jazi Oathman who speaks to the joy of everyday movement. He believes dance is more than just movement. That it can cultivate a presence of mind and how in turn it can inspire us to be more expressive with our bodies. Jazi says don't think - just turn on the music and move!