DUCK POND Comes to Queensland Performing Arts Centre in July

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and internationally renowned contemporary circus company, Circa have announced the world premiere of a brand-new production Duck Pond, pirouetting and waddling into the Playhouse from 5 to 8 July 2023.



A mind-blowing take on Swan Lake, Duck Pond is the reimagining of the world's most romantic ballet as a thrilling circus epic showcasing Circa's signature physicality and featuring live-feed green screen action and haute couture costumes.



Circa's Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz explained the inspiration behind the new circus work.



"I wanted to make something beautiful, funny, sophisticated and accessible; a kind of mythical unicorn that reaches across ages and artistic preferences," said Yaron.



"I chose Swan Lake as the basis because it has everything - good and evil, black and white, and of course a lot of tutus. I reinterpreted the story to take place in the magical world of a film set and here among the glamour and romance we created Duck Pond, a fantastical circus mash-up bringing together the worlds of ballet, circus, film and theatre for an acrobatic spectacular.



"The show differs from other Circa productions in that we've specifically generated it to resonate across all ages. There will be something in it for everyone, no matter who you are and where you're from-whether you're nostalgic for your ballet days or looking to be blown away with some awe-inspiring acrobatics.



"Ballet, fairy tale and circus lovers alike will be transfixed as Duck Pond draws upon the worlds of Swan Lake and The Ugly Duckling, as well as a variety of different acrobatic languages-from the seductive burlesque BLACK SWAN to the clowning of the sequin flippered Duck Army," he said.



Duck Pond follows a successful history of collaborations between QPAC and Circa bringing acclaimed new circus works to Australian and international stages including Carnival of the Animals, Humans 2.0 and Peepshow.



Yaron added that Circa loves performing circus in its home-town of Brisbane.



"It's always special to be playing at QPAC and more so than ever with this being a world premiere. We can't wait to share Duck Pond with Brisbane audiences and are excited to be working with the QPAC team to bring this show to life.



"Audiences can expect a dose of humour, sparkling costume design and incredible acrobatics. Duck Pond will be an enchanting night out at the circus," he said.



Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch congratulated QPAC and Circa on another creative partnership that will see the world premiere of a production by Queensland's internationally acclaimed circus company.



"Circa continues to present outstanding, diverse, inclusive and unique productions, which expand audience expectations of circus performances," Minister Enoch said.



"The Queensland Government is proud to support Circa and QPAC, including providing additional funding to Circa to leverage philanthropic investment and grow a First Nations-led contemporary circus ensemble, Circa Cairns."



"This new Circa and QPAC collaboration celebrates the importance of shared stories and all ages engagement with arts and culture. These are important priorities of Creative Together our 10-year roadmap for arts, culture and creativity in Queensland.



"Duck Pond will showcase Circa's extraordinary expertise in circus performance and its potential to make a significant contribution to the global stage of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games," Ms. Enoch said.



QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said the Centre was delighted to again support the creative vision and development of an original new circus work.



"Our collaboration with Circa spans more than a decade, from Carnival of the Animals to the most recent work ON, with celebrated premiere and return seasons at QPAC, as well as acclaimed international tours.



"Duck Pond promises to surprise audiences by turning a well-known ballet and fairy tale on its head, with Yaron's imagination and choreography and Circa's outstanding acrobats," said Mr Kotzas.



Created by circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz ("the Caravaggio of contemporary circus") with ten members of the globally renowned Circa ensemble, Duck Pond will be one of Circa's most ambitious works yet with haute couture costumes by Libby McDonnell, music by Jethro Woodward (with hints of Tchaikovsky) and lighting from Alexander Berlage.



Direct from performing in sell-out seasons of shows across London, Berlin, Montreal and more, the Circa ensemble will return to Brisbane for the world premiere of Duck Pond from 5 to 8 July 2023.



Tickets are on sale now so get quacking and book now at Click Here or phone 136 246.