Bob Dylan Musical GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Continues Australian Tour With Canberra and Brisbane Seasons

Hit musical Girl from the North Country, written by Conor McPherson, with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, is one of the most critically acclaimed, multi award-winning productions of the 21st century.

Set in 1930s Minnesota, it has taken the theatrical world by storm, selling out seasons in the West End, Toronto and Broadway since opening at The Old Vic in London.

After thrilling audiences in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, it now returns to Australia after a triumphant New Zealand tour, giving Canberra and Brisbane audiences the opportunity to fall in love with it too.

With twenty of Dylan's songs including Hurricane, I Want You, Slow Train Coming, Forever Young and Like A Rolling Stone, beautifully reimagined and woven through the story, Girl from the North Country is a modern masterpiece.

A story of American life in 1934, it centres on a community living on a knife-edge in the local guesthouse, and stars multi Gold Logie winner, Lisa McCune (The King And I, South Pacific), Terence Crawford (Escape from Pretoria, 1984), Helen Dallimore (Wicked [London], Legally Blonde) Helpmann Award winners, Peter Carroll, Greg Stone and Christina O'Neill, dual AFI winner Peter Kowitz, Elijah Williams (Triple X, Black Jesus), Grant Piro (host of ABC TV's Couch Potato, Hello, Dolly!), Blake Erickson (The Dismissal, Shrek, Mamma Mia!), Elizabeth Hay (Emil and the Detectives, Hibernation) and James Smith (Jasper Jones, Euphoria) and Chemon Theys (Faust, Deadly Women).

Canberra

Canberra Theatre Centre

From Thursday 25 August

Brisbane

Lyric Theatre, QPAC

From Thursday 8 September

Tickets and further information: northcountry.com.au