BWW Review: LESBIAN LOVE STORIES at Wynnum Fringe

Created by The Local Lesbians, Lesbian Love Stories is a joyous yet occasionally heartbreaking depiction of sapphic tales from around the world.

Three local lesbians. Three microphones. Three powerhouse vocalists. One pianist. More than a dozen stories about love, loss and what it feels like to be different. These stories include tales of coming out, being marginalised, pigeonholed and ridiculed by society and the euphoria of having your unique love reciprocated.

A cross between verbatim theatre and cabaret, the show draws upon songs from musical theatre and iconic songs from popular culture to compliment the story or sentiment being told. These songs include, but are not limited to, Blondie's One Way or Another, Britney Spear's Toxic and Lilly Allen's F*%# You.

What I loved about the show was that it didn't shy away from the hard stuff; the stuff that makes us squirm in our seats and look away. The stuff that members of the queer community have to battle everyday from society, their loved ones and sometimes even themselves. This 'stuff' was tackled with sincerity by the creators and performers Natasha Veselinovic and Chloe Taylor, additional performer Michelle Lamarca who were my afraid to give it the middle finger. It's no wonder this show had two sold out seasons at the Brisbane Powerhouse and Metro Arts.

It's funny, it's witty and it's brave. These three ladies aren't afraid to be vulnerable and encourage us to be vulnerable as well. After all, if we can't be honest with ourselves then how can we have these conversations that should be being had.

Rating: 4 Stars

